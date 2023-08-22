England's Owen Farrell suspended for four matches as World Rugby appeal upheld

Owen Farrell will miss the start of the World Cup after the England captain was banned for four matches by an appeal committee for his dangerous tackle against Wales.

Farrell will be unavailable for the crucial Pool D matches against Argentina and Japan, with this month's warm-up games against Ireland and Fiji also included in the suspension.

World Rugby had appealed against the decision of a disciplinary panel to downgrade Farrell's red card for a high tackle at Twickenham on August 12 to yellow. The suspension applies to the following matches: Ireland v England 19 August 2023

England v Fiji 26 August 2023

England v Argentina 9 September 2023

England v Japan 17 September 2023 More to follow...