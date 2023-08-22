O'Keeffe to referee Ireland v South Africa World Cup clash 

Kiwi referee Ben O'Keeffe has been chosen to referee Ireland's group clash with current World Cup champions, South Africa, on the 23rd of September.
WHISTLEMAN: Referee Ben O'Keeffe, centre. Pic: ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Tue, 22 Aug, 2023 - 18:33
Examiner Staff

The referees, assistant referees and television match officials for Ireland's Rugby World Cup pool matches have been announced.

Kiwi Ben O'Keeffe has been chosen to referee Ireland's group clash with current World Cup champions, South Africa, on the 23rd of September.

Georgian Nika Amashukeli has been handed the refereeing duties for Andy Farrell's side's tournament-opening fixture against Romania, while English official Wayne Barnes will be the man in the middle for the Nantes showdown with Tonga on the 16th of September.

Australian Nic Berry will be in charge for the pool stage-ending meeting of Ireland and Scotland at the Stade de France.

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated encounter between France and New Zealand on September 8 will be officiated by South African Jaco Peyper.

Referees: Nika Amashukeli (Georgia), Wayne Barnes (England), Nic Berry (Australia), Andrew Brace (Ireland), Matthew Carley (England), Karl Dickson (England), Angus Gardner (Australia), Ben O'Keeffe (New Zealand), Luke Pearce (England), Jaco Peyper (South Africa), Mathieu Raynal (France), Paul Williams (New Zealand).

Assistant Referees: Chris Busby (Ireland), Pierre Brousset (France), James Doleman (New Zealand), Craig Evans (Wales), Andrea Piardi (Italy), Christophe Ridley (England), Jordan Way (Australia).

Television Match Officials: Brett Cronan (Australia), Tom Foley (England), Marius Jonker (South Africa), Brian MacNeice (Ireland), Joy Neville (Ireland), Brendon Pickerill (New Zealand), Ben Whitehouse (Wales).

