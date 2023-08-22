Duncan Casey: Everyone is hoping the fairytale continues for Keith Earls

A characteristically tame crowd at the Aviva Stadium sprang into life for good reason after 59 minutes of last Saturday's World Cup warm-up against England as one of the most admired and respected professionals in the history of Irish rugby entered the fray to win his 100th cap. It is remarkable for anyone to survive in professional rugby for 15 years but for a winger to thrive at test level at nearly 36 years of age is an incredible feat.
Having lingered at the 98 mark for over a year, there was some apprehension in Munster circles that he might be denied the honour of joining the 100 club. Accordingly, there was a mixture of relief and elation among his current and former teammates when he took to the field for the final quarter.
True to form, he took the opportunity to show not just why he has made 100 appearances in green but why he should join the squad in France and make a few more. His try was no ordinary finish, highlighting the agility, pace and nose for the line that have combined to make him one of the greats of Munster and Irish rugby.
Moving backwards to gather the ball over his head, powering out of a weak position and outpacing the covering defence to dot down in the corner is not something every winger can do, even at international level. It was the perfect way to mark the occasion for him and his family and in a sport where fairytales are at a premium, it’s a moment that will be remembered for a very long time.
Anyone that has not read his book should do so. It is an eye-opening, frank and genuine account of a fascinating guy and in particular, the psychological turmoil that can come with the territory in professional sport. I could relate to a lot of what he spoke so admirably about, and I regretted not having had the chance to read it a few years earlier.
I’m very proud of the fact that I got to share a pitch and a dressing room with him for a number of years, and there will be a huge (if parochial) smile on my face if he is selected ahead of Jacob Stockdale as the final outside back for next month’s tournament.
With the tantalising prospect of him lifting a trophy with Munster and a World Cup with Ireland to round off his career, everyone in the Munster and beyond will be hoping the fairytale ending continues.