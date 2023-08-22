Duncan Casey: Everyone is hoping the fairytale continues for Keith Earls

A characteristically tame crowd at the Aviva Stadium sprang into life for good reason after 59 minutes of last Saturday's World Cup warm-up against England as one of the most admired and respected professionals in the history of Irish rugby entered the fray to win his 100th cap. It is remarkable for anyone to survive in professional rugby for 15 years but for a winger to thrive at test level at nearly 36 years of age is an incredible feat.

Having lingered at the 98 mark for over a year, there was some apprehension in Munster circles that he might be denied the honour of joining the 100 club. Accordingly, there was a mixture of relief and elation among his current and former teammates when he took to the field for the final quarter.