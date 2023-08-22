England will learn fate of Billy Vunipola and Owen Farrell on Tuesday

England will learn on Tuesday the consequences for their World Cup group campaign caused by Billy Vunipola and Owen Farrell being summoned to face rugby's judiciary
England will learn fate of Billy Vunipola and Owen Farrell on Tuesday

ANXIOUS WAIT: England's Billy Vunipola is consoled after seeing his yellow card upgraded to a red card against Ireland. Pic: PA

Tue, 22 Aug, 2023 - 07:05
Duncan Bech

England will learn on Tuesday the consequences for their World Cup group campaign caused by Billy Vunipola and Owen Farrell being summoned to face rugby's judiciary.

Six Nations, the organisers for the warm-up fixtures, has announced Vunipola's hearing for being sent off for a dangerous tackle against Ireland will take place on Tuesday evening.

Earlier that morning, Farrell faces an independent disciplinary panel for the second time in a week after World Rugby appealed the decision to overturn his red card for a high challenge against Wales.

Both players are facing six-week bans that can be reduced for mitigation but with just one match left until the World Cup - against Fiji on Saturday - any suspension will impact their quest to qualify from Pool D and most importantly their key opening fixture against Argentina on September 9.

Vunipola is the squad's only specialist number eight while Farrell is its captain, talisman and goalkicker, making the duo influential personnel who Steve Borthwick can not afford to lose.

Each player was shown a yellow card that was upgraded to red by the bunker review system after making similar tackles in a collapse of England defensive discipline.

Vunipola's came on Saturday during a 29-10 rout by Ireland in Dublin, the Saracens back row clattering into Andrew Porter's head with his shoulder.

A week earlier Farrell had ploughed into Taine Basham's head, causing the Wales flanker to fail an HIA.

The original disciplinary hearing cleared Farrell, finding mitigation in a late change in dynamics by Basham, but an outcry followed the failure to issue a ban and World Rugby appealed.

RUGBY WORLD CUP 2023

Your home  for all the latest news, match reports, features, opinions and expert analysis from the Rugby World Cup.

RUGBY WORLD CUP 2023

Your home  for all the latest news, match reports, features, opinions and expert analysis from the Rugby World Cup.

Rugby World Cup trophy

More in this section

Batiste Couilloud celebrates scoring a try with Brice Dulin and Yoram Moefana 5/8/2023 Dulin misses out on World Cup selection as Galthiè names his squad
The Ireland team with Greg Barrett 18/8/2023 RTÉ and Virgin to broadcast all 48 Rugby World Cup matches live and free-to-air
Jac Morgan and Dewi Lake named Wales co-captains for Rugby World Cup Jac Morgan and Dewi Lake named Wales co-captains for Rugby World Cup
#Rugby World Cup
<p>INJURY CONCERN: Dan Sheehan of Ireland goes down with an injury during the England game at the Aviva Stadium. Pic: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile</p>

Diarmuid Barron travels with Ireland squad amid Dan Sheehan concerns

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd