Diarmuid Barron travels with Ireland squad amid Dan Sheehan concerns

Uncapped Munster hooker Diarmuid Barron has flown to France with the Ireland training squad after injured first choice number two Dan Sheehan was held back in Dublin
INJURY CONCERN: Dan Sheehan of Ireland goes down with an injury during the England game at the Aviva Stadium. Pic: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Mon, 21 Aug, 2023 - 19:40
Simon Lewis

Uncapped Munster hooker Diarmuid Barron has flown to France with the Ireland training squad after injured first choice number two Dan Sheehan was held back in Dublin to rehabilitate the foot injury he sustained in the win over England.

Sheehan pulled up in the first half of the 29-10 win over England in Ireland's final home game before the World Cup with head coach Andy Farrell explaining the hooker had lost power in his foot.

That fellow hooker Ronan Kelleher did travel with the squad to their week-long camp in Biarritz having missed the England game with a hamstring issue will alleviate some of the concern surrounding Sheehan and Ireland will have at least three hookers available for selection for Saturday’s final warm-up against Samoa in Bayonne.

Barron will train alongside Ulster duo Rob Herring and Tom Stewart.

Sheehan was not the only squad member to remain in Dublin for further treatment. Back rower Jack Conan (foot) and loosehead prop Dave Kilcoyne (hamstring) will also miss out on selection this weekend.

