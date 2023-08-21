Dulin misses out on World Cup selection as Galthiè names his squad

France Head Coach Fabien Galthiè has named his 33-man squad for the Rugby World Cup being held in their home country. Flanker Anthony Jelonch is named in the squad despite suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Scotland in the Six Nations in February.

As host Nations, France will open the 2023 Rugby World Cup when they take on New Zealand at the Stade de France in Paris.

They then face Uruguay on September 14 at Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille, Namibia on Thursday September 21 in Stade de Marseille and their final group game is against Italy at the OL Stadium in Lyon.

Galthiè told TF1 “Anthony has worked a lot to get back to where he is now.

“He’s not fit now but we think he will be back to his best by mid-September.”

The French head coach has gone with 19 forwards and 14 backs for the tournament. Prop Cyril Baille is also included in the squad despite having a calf injury but Galthiè hopes he will return by the middle of next month.

France suffered a big set-back when their number one choice fly-half Romain Ntamack suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during their warm-up game against Scotland.

Galthiè has picked two out-halves Matthieu Jalibert and Antonie Hastoy with full-back Thomas Ramos able to cover if required.

Louis Bielle-Biarrey and Paul Boudehent get the nod despite making their Test debuts earlier this month.

Flanker Dylan Cretin, scrum-half Baptiste Serin and full-back Brice Dulin who captained France when they lost to Scotland in their warm-up game miss out on selection but remain as back-ups for the squad.

France's final World Cup preparations complete when they take on Australia in Paris on Sunday.

France squad

Forwards

Props: Cyril Baille (Toulouse), Jean-Baptiste Gros (Toulon), Reda Wardi (La Rochelle), Uini Atonio (La Rochelle), Dorian Aldegheri (Toulouse), Sipili Falatea (Bordeaux-Begles)

Hookers: Julien Marchand (Toulouse), Peato Mauvaka (Toulouse), Pierre Bourgarit (La Rochelle)

Locks: Thibaud Flament (Toulouse), Paul Willemse (Montpellier), Romain Taofifenua (Lyon), Cameron Woki (Racing 92)

Back row: Gregory Alldritt (La Rochelle), Paul Boudehent (La Rochelle), Francois Cros (Toulouse), Sekou Macalou (Stade Francais), Charles Ollivon (Toulon), Anthony Jelonch (Toulouse)

Backs

Scrum-halves: Antoine Dupont (Toulouse – captain), Maxime Lucu (Bordeaux-Begles), Baptiste Couilloud (Lyon)

Out-halves: Matthieu Jalibert (Bordeaux-Begles), Antoine Hastoy (La Rochelle) Wings: Damian Penaud (Bordeaux-Begles), Gabin Villiere (Toulon), Louis Bielle-Biarrey (Bordeaux-Begles)

Centres: Gael Fickou (Racing 92), Jonathan Danty (La Rochelle), Arthur Vincent (Montpellier), Yoram Moefana (Bordeaux-Begles)

Full-backs: Thomas Ramos (Toulouse), Melvyn Jaminet (Toulouse)