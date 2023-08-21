RTÉ and Virgin to broadcast all 48 Rugby World Cup matches live and free-to-air

RTÉ and Virgin Media Television have announced details of its joint broadcast schedule for the Rugby World Cup 2023, with all 48 matches to be available live and free-to-air for Irish fans.

The partnership will see all games equally aired across both broadcasters once the action gets underway on Friday the 8th of September with the hosts France taking on the All Blacks on RTÉ2.

Ireland's tournament begins on Saturday the 9th of September against Romania, kicking off on Virgin Media Television at 2.30pm while on Saturday the 16th of September, Ireland v Tonga will air on RTÉ2, followed by South Africa v Ireland on Sunday the 23rd of September at 8pm. Ireland v Scotland will then air on Virgin Media Television on Sunday the 7th of October.

Virgin Media Television will show Ireland’s quarter-final should they reach the last eight, along with the other game that day with RTÉ showing the other two quarter-finals.

RTÉ will broadcast Ireland’s semi-final should they reach the last four while Virgin Media Television will show the other semi-final and both channels will then provide coverage of the final on Saturday the 28th of October.

Declan McBennett, Head of RTÉ Sport commented: “With anticipation rising ahead of RWC we are delighted to bring the entire tournament to the Irish public free to air in conjunction with Virgin Media.

"The competition promises to deliver some brilliant moments and memories from France and RTÉ Sport will bring you the thrills, spills and talking points across all platforms.”

Mick McCaffrey, Head of News and Sport at Virgin Media Television added: “After Ireland's emphatic victory over England at the Aviva Stadium last weekend, the stage is set for what promises to be a brilliant Rugby World Cup 2023.

"We are very excited to bring our viewers all the action live and free to air, on the Virgin Media Player and across our social media platforms. Our line-up of expert analysts and commentators will both inform and entertain rugby fans across the country throughout September and October.”

Jacqui Hurley will present coverage of all the live games on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player alongside panellists and co-commentators which include Jamie Heaslip, Simon Zebo, Jerry Flannery, Stephen Ferris, Fiona Coghlan, Bernard Jackman, Hannah Tyrrell, Donal, Lenihan and Darren Cave.

While over on Virgin Media television Joe Molloy will present their coverage, and he will be joined by pundits Rob Kearney, Matt Williams, Andrew Trimble, Fiona Hayes, Grace Davitt, Eimear Considine and Ian Madigan while Alan Quinlan will be a co-commentator and Tommy Martin will be pitch-side in France.