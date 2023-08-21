No Israel Folau for Ireland's RWC pool rivals as Tonga star misses out through injury

Israel Folau will miss the Rugby World Cup after he failed to recover in time from injury to make Tonga's squad.

The controversial Wallaby had suffered a knee injury and has been omitted by head coach Toutai Kefu.

Tonga face Ireland in Nantes on September 16th and make up a tough pool with Scotland, South Africa and Romania. The southern hemisphere side have been dealt another blow with key back Telusa Veainu ruled out of the tournament with a hamstring problem. Folau was capped 73 times by Australia before switching to Tonga. The fullback had his Wallabies contract terminated for his views on same-sex marriage and homosexuality in 2019. “This is the squad that will be taking us to the 2023 Rugby World Cup,” said Kefu. “It’s a squad I’m very proud to coach and I know all the players are looking forward to representing their families and all Tongans around the globe with pride”.