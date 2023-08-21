No Israel Folau for Ireland's RWC pool rivals as Tonga star misses out through injury

The former Wallabies star failed to recover from a knee injury. 
No Israel Folau for Ireland's RWC pool rivals as Tonga star misses out through injury

RULED OUT: Former Australia man Israel Folau will not feature for Tonga. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Mon, 21 Aug, 2023 - 12:39
Cian Locke

Israel Folau will miss the Rugby World Cup after he failed to recover in time from injury to make Tonga's squad.

The controversial Wallaby had suffered a knee injury and has been omitted by head coach Toutai Kefu. 

Tonga face Ireland in Nantes on September 16th and make up a tough pool with Scotland, South Africa and Romania. 

The southern hemisphere side have been dealt another blow with key back Telusa Veainu ruled out of the tournament with a hamstring problem.

Folau was capped 73 times by Australia before switching to Tonga. The fullback had his Wallabies contract terminated for his views on same-sex marriage and homosexuality in 2019.

“This is the squad that will be taking us to the 2023 Rugby World Cup,” said Kefu. “It’s a squad I’m very proud to coach and I know all the players are looking forward to representing their families and all Tongans around the globe with pride”.

RUGBY WORLD CUP 2023

Your home  for all the latest news, match reports, features, opinions and expert analysis from the Rugby World Cup.

RUGBY WORLD CUP 2023

Your home  for all the latest news, match reports, features, opinions and expert analysis from the Rugby World Cup.

Rugby World Cup trophy

More in this section

Jac Morgan and Dewi Lake named Wales co-captains for Rugby World Cup Jac Morgan and Dewi Lake named Wales co-captains for Rugby World Cup
RUGBYU-FRA-TOP14-MONTPELLIER-LA ROCHELLE Top 14: Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle rookies come up short in Montpellier
RUGBYU-WC-2019-MATCH45-ENG-NZL Didn't see this one coming...ex-All Blacks coach Hansen teams up with Jones and Australia
#Rugby World Cup
<p>IRELAND'S CALL: The Ireland team with IRFU President Greg Barrett. Pic Credit: ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan</p>

RTÉ and Virgin to broadcast all 48 Rugby World Cup matches live and free-to-air

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd