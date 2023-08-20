Ange Capuozzo returns for Italy as they ease past Romania

Italy 57 Romania 7

Italy ran riot against 14-man Romania as they ran in nine tries at the San Benedetto del Tronto on Saturday.

Italy got off to a flying start when Paolo Odogwu escaped two defenders to cross the line for the Azzuri's first try in the sixth minute with Paolo Garbisi failing to convert.

Romania's task became much harder in the 10th minute when referee Luke Pearse issued a red card to Adrian Motoc after he led with his head while clearing out Michele Lamaro at the ruck.

Italy upped the ante and Paolo Garbisi offloaded to the oncoming Monty Ioane who had an easy run in.

The Azzuri's third try came in the 16th minute when scrum-half Alessandro Garbisi outpaced the cover defence to dot down with Paolo Garbisi converting.

Leading 19-0 Ange Capuozzo got his name on the scoresheet with a breakaway try from just inside the Italian half.

The Italians continued pounding on the Romanian's try line with Lamaro burrowing over for their fifth try.

Romania's only points came from a penalty try in the 38th minute after a cynical defensive foul by Lamaro close to his try-line, with a yellow card following for the skipper.

Italy went in 31-7 ahead at half-time and flew out of the blocks in the second half when Juan Ignacio Brex finished a flowing move which Paolo Garbisi started in his own half.

Romania were down to 13 men in the 46th minute when Cristian Chirica was yellow carded for a clash of heads in the tackle with Ioane and during this period Capuozzo crossed the line for his second try.

The Azzuri's finished off the scoring with converted tries from Dino Lamb and Toa Halafihi to give them their first win of the year.

Italy: A Capuozzo, P Odogwu, J Brex, L Morisi, M Ioane, P Garbisi, A Garbisi, I Nemer, G Nicotera, S Ferrari, N Cannone, D Lamb-Cona, S Negri, M Lamaro (c), T Halafihi.

Replacements: E Faiva, F Zani, P Ceccarelli, F Ruzza, L Cannone, A Fusco, T Allan, L Pani.

Romania: H Vaovasa, M Simionescu, J Tomane, T Gontineac, N Onutu, M Muresan, A Conache, I Hartig, O Cojocaru, A Gordas, A Motac, S Iancu, D Stratila, V Neculau, C Chirica (c).

Replacements: F Bardasu, A Savin, G Gajion, M Macovei, D Ser, F Surugiu, G Pop, T Manumua.

Referee: L Pearse.