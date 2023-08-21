Three issues for Ireland ahead of final World Cup warm-up

As convincing as Ireland’s 29-10 victory over England was, one wonders what might have been had Andy Farrell’s team taken all their chances
WORK-ONS: Ireland's Cian Prendergast and Maro Itoje of England compete for a lineout. Pic: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Mon, 21 Aug, 2023 - 07:05
Simon Lewis

THE LINEOUT

As convincing as Ireland’s 29-10 victory over England was, one wonders what might have been had Andy Farrell’s team taken all their chances. A misfiring lineout was at the heart of many lost opportunities, particularly in the opening half, either from poor execution or an infringement in the eyes of New Zealand’s Paul Williams. 

Nor was Saturday the first time Ireland have fallen foul of the referee as a couple of the mistakes made against Italy two weeks prior became repeat offences against England, not least an Ireland lifter impeding the opposition forwards as a maul was being formed. Forwards coach Paul O’Connell and lineout leader James Ryan will not be best pleased and although their head coach highlighted England’s defence at the set-piece as one of their strengths, it will be an area that Ireland will have to sort out, particularly with referees told to focus attention on the lineout at next month’s World Cup.

HOOKER

Ireland lost first-choice hooker Dan Sheehan to a foot injury just before half-time, the 22-year-old powerhouse later seen sporting a protective moon boot, just as No 8 Jack Conan had suffered a similar problem against Italy a fortnight earlier.

Sheehan's injury adds to the hamstring problem of fellow hooker Ronan Kelleher although Andy Farrell has suggested the latter is just a short-term issue.

Rob Herring has been solid whenever called upon, though his lineout throwing was twice deemed crooked against England during his time on the pitch while fourth-choice Tom Stewart lacks big-game experience and Ireland have also brought Munster's Diarmuid Barron into camp this summer.

Yet the drop off from Sheehan and Kelleher to the others is a sharp one in terms of their open-field dynamism and hard-nosed carrying and Ireland can ill-afford to lose either going into a World Cup.

THE FINAL CUT

Andy Farrell has seven days to finalise his 33-man World Cup squad. He says he is close but the clock is ticking on which five members of the currently 38-strong group will lose out. As ever, it boils down to numbers game and whether Farrell feels he can afford to take just 18 forwards rather than 19, or get by with 14 backs instead of 15.

There may be some simple solutions in a squad containing four hookers and four fly-halves and also carrying an extra loosehead prop with Jeremy Loughman in as injury cover for Dave Kilcoyne but other hard decisions remain.

Keith Earls or Jacob Stockdale for the last of five back three places appears to be one such dilemma but could there be a call to be taken between, say, inexperienced lock Joe McCarthy and specialist, third-choice inside centre Stuart McCloskey?

Players like backs Jimmy O'Brien and Jack Crowley and forwards Ryan Baird and Tadhg Beirne, with the ability to play more than one position, are worth their weight in gold.

What may be left is a battle between a forward and back, depending on how much flexibility the coaching group feels they have in each division.

<p>RED MIST: Andrew Porter of Ireland is tackled by Billy Vunipola of England, for which Vunipola was issued a yellow card and the incident refereed to the TMO bunker which subsequently upgraded it to red. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile</p>

'Clueless': The English media reaction to Ireland's 29-10 win at the Aviva

