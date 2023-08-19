Keith Earls marks century with a try as Ireland power past England 

Andy Farrell's side had too much for the visitors. 
Keith Earls marks century with a try as Ireland power past England 

NICE ONE, CENTURION: Keith Earls of Ireland celebrates after scoring his side's fourth try. PICTURE: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Sat, 19 Aug, 2023 - 19:20
Simon Lewis, Aviva Stadium

Ireland 29 England 10  

Keith Earls capped a dream appearance with a try on his 100th Test appearance as Ireland took advantage of a Billy Vunipola red card to defeat a disappointing England side in Dublin on Saturday.

Earls scored the fifth and final try of victory that was emphatic despite Ireland being far from at their best in front of a near sell-out crowd at Aviva Stadium, the 35-year-old Munster winger’s 74th-minute score, 15 minutes after entering the match as a replacement to a standing ovation, greeted by a deafening eruption of noise.

First-half tries from centres Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose were followed after half-time by scores from wings James Lowe and man of the match Mack Hansen before Kyle Sinckler’s late try took the English into double figures.

Yet in a week when their captain Owen Farrell was at the centre of a controversy as World Rugby appealed a disciplinary panel decision to downgrade a red card he had received against Wales seven days earlier, Steve Borthwick’s side will return home to further discussion over the tackle technique following Vunipola’s 52nd-minute sending off for a high hit on Andrew Porter.

The England No.8 was initially yellow carded after making contact with Porter’s head with a no-arms, shoulder first tackle and the newly-introduced Bunker Review System wasted little time in upgrading yellow to red to bring more disruption to their World Cup preparations.

Ireland, meanwhile, will move on with a second victory in two summer outings and head to south-western France for a week’s training camp in Biarritz and Bayonne, where they will play Samoa next Saturday before head coach Andy Farrell reveals his 33-man World Cup squad two days later.

Sterner challenges lie ahead in France but as going away parties go, it was difficult to beat.

IRELAND: H Keenan; M Hansen, Garry Ringrose, B Aki (J Crowley, 59-69 HIA), J Lowe (K Earls, 59); R Byrne (Aki 69), J Gibson-Park (C Murray, 65); A Porter (J Loughman, 72), D Sheehan (R Herring, 38), T Furlong (F Bealham, 57); T Beirne, J Ryan – captain (C Doris, 69); P O’Mahony (J McCarthy, 53), J van der Flier, C Prendergast.

ENGLAND: F Steward; A Watson (M Smith, 69), J Marchant, M Tuilagi (O Lawrence, 61), E Daly; G Ford, B Youngs (D Care, 54); E Genge (J Marler, 54), J George (T Dan, 65), W Stuart (K Sinckler, 44), M Itoje, D Ribbans (O Chessum, 50); C Lawes – captain (J Willis, 74), B Earl, B Vunipola.

Yellow card: Vunipola 52; upgraded to Red 

Referee: Paul Williams (New Zealand)

More in this section

Wales v South Africa - Summer Nations Series - Principality Stadium South Africa send message to World Cup rivals after demolishing Wales
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League - Molineux Solly March bags brace as Brighton beat Wolves to go top of Premier League
Fabien Galthie during the warm-up 5/8/2023 Galthie challenges back-up flyhalves to take their chance
<p>INTO FINAL: Munster are two from two after defeating Connacht and into the Vodafone Women's Interprovincial Championship final. Pic:</p>

Munster dominate Connacht to reach Interprovincial Championship final

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd