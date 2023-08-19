Galthie challenges back-up flyhalves to take their chance

Galthie challenges back-up flyhalves to take their chance

Sat, 19 Aug, 2023 - 07:30
Reuters

France coach Fabien Galthie has challenged his back-up flyhalves to step up and seize the opportunity after injury robbed the team of first choice Romain Ntamack for next month’s World Cup.

Ntamack had been expected to play a key role in French hopes of home success at the World Cup, which runs from Sept. 8 to Oct. 28, but tore knee ligaments in the warm-up test against Scotland in St Etienne last week and was ruled out on Monday after scans revealed the full extent of the damage.

“We were lucky to have good timing on this Black Monday,” said Galthie about the news of Ntamack’s injury.

“We were able to announce it to the squad and take the bad news together. It's part of the World Cup, of life together, and it was a monumental morning slap for all of us.

“We digested it and then afterwards got up and on with things. We think of Ntamack. But I also want to talk about the strength of character that the players have shown since Monday, their determination,” he told reporters on Thursday.

He was speaking after making 13 changes to the lineup for a World Cup warm-up test against Fiji in Nantes on Saturday.

“I also want to talk about Matthieu Jalibert and Antoine Hastoy. It is their destiny. They must believe in themselves. Now is the time to go.

“Hastoy has been with us since the tour in Australia a little over two years ago. He has few caps but he has a lot of participation in the preparations and accumulated a lot of experience and training with the team.

“Matthieu Jalibert has struggled with injury at times over the last four years, but he is now back and raring to go. This is their moment and ours too,” the coach added.

Galthie said he would also give prop forward Cyril Baille time to get over his right calf injury and make the squad for the World Cup, which will be announced on Monday.

“He is expected to be out for around four to six weeks but has remained with the squad and is taking care of himself. We will take the time to think carefully about Cyril, knowing that he is an exceptional player on whom we rely.”

Rugby World Cup trophy

