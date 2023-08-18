Riche Mo'unga hits out at 'double standard' of disciplinary process

New Zealand playmaker Richie Mo’unga has hit out at the inconsistency of verdicts in recent disciplinary hearings, calling this week’s downgrading of Owen Farrell’s red card to a yellow “a slap in the face”.
England captain Farrell is facing a fresh disciplinary hearing early next week after governing body World Rugby appealed a judicial verdict delivered by an independent panel convened by Six Nations Rugby in the wake of the fly-half’s red card for high contact on Wales’s Taine Basham in last Saturday’s World Cup warm-up Test at Twickenham.
Farrell was initially yellow-carded by the on-field referee for his shoulder to head contact with that decision upgraded by the so-called Bunker Review TMO during the 10 minutes following the incident. That decision was overturned on Tuesday when many observers were expecting a suspension for Farrell and Mo’unga drew comparisons with that and the five-week ban handed to former All Black and now Tonga player George Moala for a tip-tackle red card against Canada.
In an interview with Radio New Zealand, Mo’unga said: “The Farrell incident. Someone who has history and who has been banned earlier this year, for them to turn around and say he’s got a zero-week ban, it’s a slap in the face.
“There are boys in this (All Blacks) camp who feel for (Moala) deeply and a lot of Pacific Island boys in the camp who are pretty gutted about that scenario and the way it’s unfolded. It seems there’s a double standard going on, especially with the Tier Two teams and the Pacific Island nations around how they get judged or how they get treated.”
Mo’unga added: “You look at someone like Farrell – and I’m not having a go at him personally, he’s a good man, and I adore his skillset and the way he plays footy – but the different way that he and Moala have been judged is shocking.”
