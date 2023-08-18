Riche Mo'unga hits out at 'double standard' of disciplinary process

Mo’unga has hit out at the inconsistency of verdicts in recent disciplinary hearings, calling this week’s downgrading of Owen Farrell’s red card to a yellow 'a slap in the face'
Riche Mo'unga hits out at 'double standard' of disciplinary process

UNHAPPY: Richie Mo'unga of New Zealand. File pic: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Fri, 18 Aug, 2023 - 17:20
Simon Lewis

New Zealand playmaker Richie Mo’unga has hit out at the inconsistency of verdicts in recent disciplinary hearings, calling this week’s downgrading of Owen Farrell’s red card to a yellow “a slap in the face”.

England captain Farrell is facing a fresh disciplinary hearing early next week after governing body World Rugby appealed a judicial verdict delivered by an independent panel convened by Six Nations Rugby in the wake of the fly-half’s red card for high contact on Wales’s Taine Basham in last Saturday’s World Cup warm-up Test at Twickenham.

Farrell was initially yellow-carded by the on-field referee for his shoulder to head contact with that decision upgraded by the so-called Bunker Review TMO during the 10 minutes following the incident. That decision was overturned on Tuesday when many observers were expecting a suspension for Farrell and Mo’unga drew comparisons with that and the five-week ban handed to former All Black and now Tonga player George Moala for a tip-tackle red card against Canada.

In an interview with Radio New Zealand, Mo’unga said: “The Farrell incident. Someone who has history and who has been banned earlier this year, for them to turn around and say he’s got a zero-week ban, it’s a slap in the face.

“There are boys in this (All Blacks) camp who feel for (Moala) deeply and a lot of Pacific Island boys in the camp who are pretty gutted about that scenario and the way it’s unfolded. It seems there’s a double standard going on, especially with the Tier Two teams and the Pacific Island nations around how they get judged or how they get treated.” 

Mo’unga added: “You look at someone like Farrell – and I’m not having a go at him personally, he’s a good man, and I adore his skillset and the way he plays footy – but the different way that he and Moala have been judged is shocking.”

RUGBY WORLD CUP 2023

Your home  for all the latest news, match reports, features, opinions and expert analysis from the Rugby World Cup.

RUGBY WORLD CUP 2023

Your home  for all the latest news, match reports, features, opinions and expert analysis from the Rugby World Cup.

Rugby World Cup trophy

More in this section

Eimear Considine 20/7/2023 Eimear Considine set for first Munster appearance in almost four years
Italy v Wales - Guinness Six Nations - Stadio Olimpico WRU boss says Wales coach Warren Gatland ‘one of the best in the world’
RUGBYU-FRA-TOP14-BORDEAUX-CLERMONT Tonga's Moala set to miss Ireland clash after five-game ban
#Rugby World Cup
James Ryan 18/8/2023

James Ryan admits there are 'nerves' ahead of facing England

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd