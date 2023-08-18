James Ryan says there are 'nerves' ahead of facing England

England come to Dublin this weekend with the dust clouds generated by the Owen Farrell controversy swirling around them and with a newish coaching staff still trying to find its feet and its best XV in the run-up to the World Cup.

Facing them is an Ireland team looking for a 16th consecutive win at the Aviva Stadium, a collective ranked number one in the world and a side sailing smoothly through calm waters just three weeks before the tournament gets underway in France.

It sounds like a sure thing but then it’s just five months since Steve Borthwick’s lads conceded 53 points to France in Twickenham and then pitched up here a week later to make life exceptionally difficult for an Ireland outfit chasing a Six Nations Grand Slam.

Ireland’s only game since was a win two weeks ago against Italy that was labelled “clunky” by head coach Andy Farrell so there will be a desire to show some more rhythm on Saturday evening and captain-for-the-day James Ryan is certainly thinking that way.

“Hopefully he reflects on it and sees it as a step forward for us,” said the Leinster lock of the next game review. “That’s very much the focus heading in to the game. It’s going to be a big one. Setpiece is going to be important against England.

“Territory (as well), they have a very good kicking game. And then the gain line with some of the ball carriers that they have so maybe a different sort of challenge and game than Italy. We’ll definitely need to bring our A-game tomorrow.”

Ireland ultimately took care of Italy with a degree of comfort earlier this month but the 33-17 scoreline was probably reflective of a performance that was nowhere near the levels demanded by the coaching staff – publicly – prior to kick-off.

Ryan, rarely one to offer more than he has to in a media setting, cut a fairly inscrutable figure when speaking on Friday but his take on that effort against the Azzurri was interesting as it spoke plainly of an understanding as to what is required.

“We were just off,” he explained. “We must have been distracted a little bit by something. We were a little bit off. I just thought our attack wasn't where it needed to be, it wasn't as cohesive or as fluid as it usually is.

“In fairness, they put us under a lot of pressure defensively. They like to get off the line quickly and be aggressive in their defence so maybe we got a little bit spooked by that at times and we weren't as calm maybe and accurate as we needed to be off the back of it.

“There were a few lessons in the game and we need to be better tomorrow because England have a couple of games now under their belt and they will definitely be looking at this fixture as one which is as big for us as it is for them.”

Both sides have named exceptionally strong teams for the occasion, mindful of the need to inject game time into their leading lights before that first weekend of the World Cup in early September, but it is a big occasion in other ways.

Ryan hasn’t played a game of competitive rugby since Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup final defeat to La Rochelle at the same Ballsbridge venue so this will bridge a lengthy gap and settle even the most experienced and strongest of minds.

“There's a bit of nerves heading into this game,” he admitted after the team’s captain’s run at the Aviva. “As I said, it's the first game for a lot of us since the summer and playing England at home, there's always a little bit of pressure.

“Lads are keen to make a statement with selection and everything coming up but, yeah, the atmosphere has been really good all summer, it has been enjoyable and as the World Cup is coming up very soon now, people are starting to get very excited.”

All of which has been reduced to the status of sidebar this week as the Owen Farrell farrago trundles on: from his initial red card against Wales last week, to its reversal in the disciplinary room, and then World Rugby’s appeal of that decision thereafter.

Andy Farrell has slammed what he termed the unacceptable “circus” around the whole matter. Steve Borthwick has decried the length of time the whole thing is taking. James Ryan is leaving it well enough alone.

“I’m not going to get dragged into judicial matters, to be honest. I’ll let World Rugby deal with that and whatever happens, happens.”

Smart move.