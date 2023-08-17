Tonga's Moala receives five match ban for red card against Canada

George Moala was in front of the Disciplinary Committee for the first time and had his ban reduced from a ten match to a five match ban.
FIVE MATCH BAN: Tongan centre George Moala receives a five match ban for his red card against Canada. Pic:THIBAUD MORITZ/AFP via Getty Images

Thu, 17 Aug, 2023 - 17:52
Fiona Halligan

Tongan centre and former All Black George Moala has received a five match ban after he was red carded for his tip tackle during the game against Canada on Thursday August 10. 

The independent judicial committee met on Monday August 14. Moala received the red car for an offence contrary to Law 9.18 'A player must not lift an opponent off the ground and drop or drive that player so that their head and/or upper body make contact to the ground'.

The independent Disciplinary Committee was chaired by Stephen Hardy (Australia), former player Stefan Terblanche (South Africa) and former international referee Valeriu Toma (Romania).

Moala, who was in front of the committee for the first time, accepted that foul play occurred and that a red card was warranted. The Committee considered Moala submissions and all other evidence and decided that the offence warranted a mid-range sanction – 10 matches. They considered mitigating factors and decided to reduce the sanction by the maximum mitigations of 50 per cent. The games which the sanctions apply are to be confirmed with Moala given the option to appeal within a 48 hour window. 

Tonga are to face Ireland in their second Rugby World Cup game in Nantes on Saturday September 16 and Moala World Cup looks to be over before the competition begins.

