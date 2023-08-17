Tonga's Moala receives five match ban for red card against Canada

Tongan centre and former All Black George Moala has received a five match ban after he was red carded for his tip tackle during the game against Canada on Thursday August 10.

The independent judicial committee met on Monday August 14. Moala received the red car for an offence contrary to Law 9.18 'A player must not lift an opponent off the ground and drop or drive that player so that their head and/or upper body make contact to the ground'.