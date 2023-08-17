'Absolutely disgusting' — Andy Farrell slams 'circus' around son Owen

Andy Farrell has slammed the circus surrounding son Owen’s treatment around his disciplinary issues this week as “disgusting”.

The Ireland head coach was talking following his team announcement for the Grand Slam winners’ pre-World Cup warm-up Test against England this Saturday, a game which should have seen him coach against a team captained by fly-half Owen.

England boss Steve Borthwick on Thursday opted to leave the England skipper out of the Aviva Stadium clash following the outcry in the media that has hounded Farrell junior since his red card against Wales last Saturday was downgraded to a yellow card by an independent Six Nations disciplinary hearing.

World Rugby has since intervened to appeal that decision to clear Farrell, with a new hearing by a new disciplinary panel scheduled for “early next week”.

Farrell senior, who has so often deflected questions about Owen during media conferences, was asked for his thoughts on World Rugby’s decision to appeal the England captain’s card.

His son was initially yellow-carded for a high contact on Wales back rower Taine Basham.

While the England fly-half was in the sin bin that yellow was upgraded to a red by the so-called bunker TMO, only to be downgraded three days later, citing a late change of direction from Basham as a result of contact pre-collision from England’s Jamie George.

“What’s my thought on it? Does it really matter?” came the reply from the Ireland boss.

Pressed for his thoughts he instead concentrated on the public debate that has dominated rugby headlines since the incident.

“Well, whatever I say anyway is probably flawed anyway because I know what you are talking about and when you’re talking about somebody’s son and you are asking me the question it’s always going to be flawed anyway so what does that really matter, you know.

“Probably, probably, you know, I don’t normally say too much because of that reason about my son what I probably would say is at this moment in time is that the circus that gone around all of this is absolutely disgusting, in my opinion, disgusting and I suppose those people who have loved their time in the sun get a few more days to keep going at that.”

Farrell had named a strong team to face the English in their final home game before the World Cup. Keith Earls will earn his 100th cap having been named among the replacements while James Ryan captain’s the side in the absence of the suspended Johnny Sexton, with Ross Byrne claiming the No.10 jersey in all-Leinster half-back combination with Jamison Gibson-Park.

Cian Prendergast will make his first start in his third appearance and has been handed the No.8 jersey with regular incumbent Caelan Doris on the bench and Jack Conan unavailable through injury.