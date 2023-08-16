Gregor Townsend on those tough 'You're not in the squad' conversations

Gregor Townsend admitted it was a wrench to leave Stuart McInally out of Scotland's final Rugby World Cup squad after revealing the retiring hooker put his heart and soul into getting a career swansong in France.

The 33-year-old announced at the end of last season he would be hanging up his boots after this autumn's global showpiece to start a new chapter as an airline pilot.

McInally, who captained Scotland into the last World Cup in Japan four years ago, has been part of Townsend's extended training group this summer but he was among a quartet of players to suffer the agony of being cut loose on the eve of the final 33-man squad announcement on Wednesday morning.

Former Munster out-half Ben Healy has been included in the squad.

While scrum-half Jamie Dobie, back-row Josh Bayliss and tighthead prop Murphy Walker were also released, McInally - who won what looks like being the last of his 49 caps as a substitute in last weekend's narrow defeat in France - was the highest-profile omission.

"It was really difficult," head coach Townsend said of the decision, with McInally's Edinburgh clubmates Dave Cherry and Ewan Ashman getting the nod over him in the hooker department alongside Glasgow's George Turner. "I know it's very tough for Stuart because he put everything into the training camp.

"He was one of our best trainers, he really was. He had two games off the bench this summer (against Italy and France) and played well but we just feel the blend with the hookers is the one we wanted for this tournament.

"It (France away) could be the last game Stuart plays for Scotland, but it might not be and he's just got to be ready for that opportunity if it does come."

Townsend, who also released Adam Hastings, Kyle Rowe, Stafford McDowall and Cam Henderson from the squad the weekend before last, admitted letting players down so close to the World Cup has been tough, but he insisted those omitted should keep themselves ticking over in case they are called upon in the coming weeks.

"There was obviously real disappointment," he said following the conversations with those who failed to make the squad. "You'll get different views and different conversations. Sometimes they're quiet, sometimes they're very grateful for the opportunity they've had over the last two months and sometimes there's anger that they've missed out on something that's a big goal in their lives.

"What I've said to all of them is, 'be ready for your opportunity' because our sport involves injuries, so I'd be very surprised if the 33 we've announced today remains the same as we go through the tournament. Those players that missed out could still play a big role at this tournament."

Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie paid tribute to his long-time Edinburgh team-mate McInally, who is now effectively retired from rugby unless injuries to any of the hookers lead to a recall in the coming weeks.

"I spoke to him yesterday and I said to him I was just really grateful to him because he's been there throughout my career and he's been such a huge part of it in terms of being someone I would turn to for advice," said 26-year-old Ritchie.

"Any time I needed him, he was there. I think if you were to speak to anyone who has been involved with the squad with him, I think they would tell you he would be someone they would turn to in any situation, whether on or off the field, if they had good or bad news, or if they needed life advice.

"He's just that type of person. He's had an outstanding career and he's a special human."

Forwards: E Ashman (Edinburgh), J Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors), D Cherry (Edinburgh), L Crosbie (Edinburgh), S Cummings (Glasgow Warriors), R Darge (Glasgow Warriors), J Dempsey (Glasgow Warriors), M Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Z Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), G Gilchrist (Edinburgh), R Gray (Glasgow Warriors), WP Nel (Edinburgh), J Ritchie (Edinburgh), P Schoeman (Edinburgh), J Sebastian (Edinburgh), S Skinner (Edinburgh), R Sutherland (Unattached), G Turner (Glasgow Warriors), H Watson (Edinburgh).

Backs: D Graham (Edinburgh), C Harris (Gloucester), B Healy (Edinburgh), G Horne (Glasgow Warriors), H Jones (Glasgow Warriors), B Kinghorn (Edinburgh), A Price (Glasgow Warriors), C Redpath (Bath), F Russell (Bath), O Smith (Glasgow Warriors), K Steyn (Glasgow Warriors), S Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors), D van der Merwe (Edinburgh), B White (Toulon).