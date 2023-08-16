Conan and Kilcoyne injury doubts for England clash

Jack Conan and Dave Kilcoyne have emerged as injury doubts for Saturday’s pre-World Cup Test against England at Aviva Stadium.

Head coach Andy Farrell will name his matchday 23 on Thursday but it emerged on Tuesday that neither back-rower Conan nor loosehead prop Kilcoyne had trained with full squad at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Dublin.

No.8 Conan, whose 2019 World Cup campaign in Japan was cut short after the opening pool game due to a foot injury, failed to finish the win over Italy on August 7 after losing power in his foot, with the 2021 Test Lion watching the second half wearing a moon boot.

Conan did not travel to Portugal last week with the rest of the squad with the Ireland medics preferring to continue his rehabilitation at home, although assistant coach Simon Easterby said the injury did not appear to be a long-term issue and his availability for World Cup selection was not under threat.

Appearing in front of the media on Tuesday, scrum coach John Fogarty said: “He wasn’t on the field today. He is slightly different, he is training and working his way through his injury, but he’s not on-field with the players.

“His week was really, really good, all positive from physios and so on.”

As to Conan’s availability for selection to face England, Fogarty kicked that one down the road.

“Selection will be made on Thursday, so I’m going to wait for Andy to give more information on that.”

Fogarty confirmed that Jeremy Loughman had been called into the training squad as injury cover for his Munster squad-mate Kilcoyne, who had picked up a knock in training.

“Dave Kilcoyne is carrying something so we have brought in Jeremy Loughman,” the scrum coach confirmed. “To be honest, it is a pleasure to bring in Jeremy.

“I thought Munster, in the last six games, had done so well and Jeremy was part of that. He is going to add (to us). He had a really good session today. It’s actually brilliant to be able to bring someone like Jeremy in that can add.

“Killer is just looking after himself for the week, so Jeremy will step in with us. It’s good.”

Asked if Kilcoyne’s injury was a long-term issue, Fogarty replied: “No, it’s not. Again, Andy will talk about the team on Thursday.”

The Ireland assistant was more forthcoming when asked about Keith Earls being set to earn his 100th Ireland cap, having confirmed he will feature at some stage at Aviva Stadium.

“Playing at home is a huge thing. Keith is going to win 100th cap and we are so proud of him to get that at the weekend.

““It’s amazing, the Churchill Cup, I don’t how many years ago it was but I was playing, so it’s quite a while ago (2006). We were playing against the Maori and Keith was a kid.

“He was thrown in and he was told Rua Tipoki (was playing,) the Maoris had some dynamite players in the backline. We were listing them out and he kind of said ‘I don't’ know who they are, I shouldn’t be worried about them.’ “For the older guys in the group, that had a nice effect on us. ‘Let’s stop stressing about them and focus on ourselves.’ “That was at the very, very beginning but he is still so important to the players he plays with. Every single one of those backline players, especially the back-three players, they lean on Keith.

“He is always measured in what he is saying, he is always supportive, whatever role he is in. On the bench, not involved, starting, he is always adding to those players, trying to prepare them for the weekend.

“He is a very good team-mate and he has got a hard edge to what he does and he delivers that so consistently for Munster and for Ireland.

“We are so lucky. He is a top bloke as well. Yeah, we are very lucky he has had such a journey and he’s still offering.”