Mix of pride and relief for Earls as veteran approaches 100th test cap milestone

Keith Earls is trying his hardest not to think about earning his 100th Test cap for Ireland this Saturday but the veteran winger admitted he is fighting a losing battle.

Ireland play their final game on home soil before next month’s Rugby World Cup when England visit Dublin’s Aviva Stadium for the second of three warm-up matches and Earls, 35, will play some part in a game when he will look to further his claims to a place in Andy Farrell’s 33-man tournament squad for what will be a fourth World Cup appearance.

Earls reached the 99-cap mark in the opening Summer Series game at home to Italy on August 7 and has since consulted current Ireland centurions including Cian Healy and captain Johnny Sexton. Yet head coach Farrell has scuppered Earls’s hopes of a quiet lead-in to his milestone match as the Munster man explained on Tuesday.

“I’m trying not to think about it, but the lads, talking to Andy about if it does happen, he’s telling me ‘It’s not just another cap, you can’t have a normal week because it’s not a normal week’,” Earls said.

“Talking to Cian Healy and Johnny, I know Cian Healy tried to drown it out and not speak about it and it caught up with him before the game, all the emotion.

“So look, it would be a massive honour but also just a bit of relief because I was stuck on 98 since the New Zealand tour, then getting one against Italy.

“So yeah, a bit of relief to get there, but extremely proud and I’m sure my family would be as well.”

Earls said that after an injury-hit season he had had moments when he thought a 100th cap might elude him.

“Yeah, especially with the talent coming through and the way some of the lads are playing and my injury history last year. But yeah, I just kept the head down and I’m grateful. I’ve a great relationship with Andy and great trust with Andy and we’ll always be honest with each other.

“I genuinely have probably had my best pre-season this year, as a professional rugby player. We’ve got everything spot on between all the training, physios, S&C coaches, so it’s been really enjoyable.”

Earls, whose debut came in November 2008 against Canada at Thomond Park, is also grateful he will get to celebrate his landmark achievement at Aviva Stadium.

“I suppose it’s always nice to get it at a home match. Cian Healy got it in France with no spectators (during the Covid pandemic when stadia were closed). I know Johnny Sexton was similar, it wasn’t really a full house. And then Conor (Murray) last November got his, it was pretty cool watching him run out at the Aviva a home stadium, with all his family and friends around.

“Look getting there is great, but to do it in your home ground would be very special all right.” Farrell will name his matchday 23 on Thursday but there doubts over the availability of Jack Conan and Dave Kilcoyne.

Back-rower Conan failed to finish the win over Italy after losing power in his foot and did not train at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Dublin on Tuesday while loosehead prop Kilcoyne has picked up a knock in training.

Kilcoyne’s Munster squad-mate Jeremy Loughman has been drafted into the training squad as cover, assistant coach John Fogarty said.

“Dave Kilcoyne is carrying something so we have brought in Jeremy Loughman, the scrum coach confirmed. “To be honest, it is a pleasure to bring in Jeremy.

“I thought Munster, in the last six games, had done so well and Jeremy was part of that. He is going to add (to us). He had a really good session today. It’s actually brilliant to be able to bring someone like Jeremy in that can add.

“Killer is just looking after himself for the week, so Jeremy will step in with us. It’s good.” Asked about Conan, Fogarty said: “He has been going really well – through the week last week. I haven’t got an update. Andy will be up on Thursday and he will answer, he will give you some further information.

“But I haven’t got an update. He has had a good week, really, really good week.”