Reports: France superstar Romain Ntamack set to miss World Cup with ACL injury

French outhalf Romain Ntamack is reportedly out of the Rugby World Cup with an ACL injury.

The Toulouse star left the field during France's win over Scotland in the Summer Series clash in St Etienne on Saturday, with France head coach Fabien Galthié reporting he would need a scan on a knee problem.

"Romain underwent a small hyper extension of the knee. We preferred to take him out of the game so there could be no further damage," explained Galthie on Saturday.

While no official announcement has been made yet, French newspaper L'Equipe is today reporting that Ntamack has suffered an ACL injury.

The paper writes: "According to our information, from concordant sources, this Monday's examinations finally revealed the worst, namely a rupture of the cruciate ligament of the left knee.

"If nothing is official yet, this injury automatically leads to a withdrawal from the France team and Stade Toulousain for the World Cup."

The injury would come as a huge blow to France's chances at their home World Cup. Their first game is the opening match at the Stade de France against New Zealand on Sept. 8.

In June, Ntamack's brilliant solo try three minutes from time snatched victory for Toulouse in a dramatic 29-26 French Top 14 final victory over European champions La Rochelle.