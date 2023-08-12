Carroll grabs hat-trick of tries as Munster start as they mean to go on 

ULSTER 14 MUNSTER 41

Waterford duo Ellen Boylan and Brianna Heylmann marked their Vodafone Women's Interprovincial Championship debuts with second half tries as defending champions Munster ran out 41-14 bonus point winners over Ulster.

Murray Houston's first game in charge of Ulster saw them produce a strong performance across the opening hour at City of Armagh RFC, with Maebh Clenaghan's 55th-minute try reducing the arrears to 10 points.

However, Niamh Briggs' side sealed the result through closing scores from replacements Boylan and Heylmann, and Vodafone player-of-the-match Stephanie Carroll also completed her hat-trick late on.

Munster had led 17-7 at the end of a tightly-contested first half, with Ella Durkan's converted try briefly having the hosts ahead in between two Carroll five-pointers. Clodagh O'Halloran crossed in the 36th minute to extend the visitors' advantage.

The closing 40 minutes saw Deirbhile Nic a Bháird, a real game-breaker during last season's tournament, have the desired impact off the bench for seven-try Munster. They are back at Musgrave Park next Saturday to play Connacht, while Ulster take on Leinster at Energia Park.

ULSTER: Maeve Liston; Niamh Marley, Kelly McCormill, Ella Durkan, Megan Edwards; Abby Moyles, Laura Cairns; Sadhbh McGrath, Beth Cregan (capt), Gemma McCamley, Fiona Tuite, Keelin Brady, Chloe Donnan, Maebh Clenaghan, Sophie Barrett.

Replacements used: Taryn Schutzler for Donnan (5 mins), Brenda Barr for Schutzler, Peita McAlister for Edwards, Stacey Sloan for Barrett (all 49), Sarah Roberts for McGrath, Aishling O'Connell for McCamley (both 61), Amber Redmond for Cairns (66), Toni MacCartney for Durkan (74).

MUNSTER: Aoife Corey; Aoife Doyle, Alana McInerney, Stephanie Nunan, Stephanie Carroll; Kate Flannery, Muirne Wall; Roisin Ormond, Ciara Farrell, Fiona Reidy, Gillian Coombes, Clodagh O’Halloran, Dorothy Wall (capt), Maeve Óg O’Leary, Chloe Pearse.

Replacements used: Deirbhile Nic a Bháird for Farrell (half-time), Farrell for Reidy (51), Claire Bennett for Coombes (53), Ellen Boylan for Doyle (58), Eilis Cahill for Ormond, Jane Clohessy for O'Halloran (both 61), Abbie Salter-Townshend for M Wall, Brianna Heylmann for D Wall (both 72), Aoife O'Shaughnessy for Nunan (77).