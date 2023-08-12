Roisin Ormond: 'I never thought I’d be back on a pitch let alone in a Munster jersey'

Roisin Ormond has more reason than most to relish the start of another Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship campaign having recently not envisaged representing Munster ever again.

Two years ago, the Ballingcollig player was at a serious crossroads of her playing career. She had represented the Munster U18s, captained her province’s U19s and been a senior squad member since 2014 yet her world was turned upside down at the end of 2020 when her brush with the coronavirus developed into long covid.

Ormond, now 28, was sidelined for 2021 and not just in terms of playing rugby. Her research master's was put on hold also and wearing Munster red once more was merely a pipe dream.

“I unfortunately had a few blood clots in my lungs but I’ve totally recovered,” she said this week as Munster finished preparations for their interpro title defence, which begins at Ulster in Armagh Saturday afternoon.

“I used to play back-row… however, my lung capacity isn’t what it used to be so I moved to prop about two years ago after long covid, so that’s the biggest change.

“But for me, I never thought I’d be back on a pitch let alone in a Munster jersey. So (last) January was very special for me, to make it back and I just want to keep driving from there.”

To get to that point, the focus for Ormond was on gradually returning her lung capacity.

“It was actually a lot of training – short runs, long runs, walks. It was a long period of that and between my consultant and my doctors they felt that was the right way to go.

“I got it at Christmas, 2020 and I was out for probably all of the following year although there wasn’t actually a lot of rugby being played because of all the restrictions.

"So that went in my favour but I was very apprehensive about coming back once I felt it was the right time for me. I know a lot of people that haven’t returned because of long covid but it was right for me and I love playing rugby and so I was delighted to get back.”

STOOD UP AND FOUGHT: Munster's Roisin Ormond with her MTU colleagues. Pic: Brian Lougheed

Ormond has also completed her master's degree since and now works at Munster Technological University (MTU) in Cork as a Science for Life officer, working with and visiting schools, mainly in Cork but also round the province.

“It’s been good, I really enjoy it, I love my job,” she said before explaining the switch from back-row to front, a positional move suggested by Grand Slam-winning prop and then Ballincollig head coach Fiona Hayes.

“No better woman to learn from,” Ormond said. “I actually come from a family of props and I was the odd one out for years so it’s about time I joined.”

She has made the loosehead position her own since the switch, an ever-present starter in last season’s title run seven months ago and back in the number one jersey for Saturday afternoon’s visit to Ulster at City of Armagh RFC.

Playing last season’s fourth-placed province first up, before welcoming Connacht to Musgrave Park in seven days appears to represent a gradual build-up for the champions towards their traditional title-deciding dust-up with Leinster, whom they meet in round three at Dublin’s Energia Park on August 26.

Yet Ormond has been a senior player for nine years now and has enough experience under her belt to take nothing for granted, never mind looking ahead to facing Leinster.

“Ulster have a new coaching team and they really want to play a very fast game so I’m very aware it’s going to be very tough. In terms of a progression? No. I feel like each game is going to be as tough as the next one.

“The rivalry (between the provinces) is huge. Playing AIL, we play a lot of these players week in, week out and I play for Ballincollig so we’ve a massive rivalry with any Dublin club!

“But we’re focused on game by game and I haven’t focused beyond Saturday.”