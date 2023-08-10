Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie recovers from calf issue to start against France

Ritchie is back in the Scotland starting XV.
Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie recovers from calf issue to start against France
Jamie Ritchie is back in the Scotland XV against France after injury (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Thu, 10 Aug, 2023 - 09:03
Anthony Brown

Captain Jamie Ritchie is back in the Scotland starting XV for Saturday’s World Cup warm-up match against France in Saint-Etienne.

The inclusion of the skipper, who has missed the previous two Tests with a calf issue, represents one of six changes to the team that started last weekend’s 25-21 victory over Les Bleus.

There is no place in the squad, however, for Ben White, who was forced off in the first half last weekend with an ankle issue. The scrum-half is replaced in the number nine jersey by Ali Price.

On the wing, Kyle Steyn takes over from Darcy Graham, who has been given the weekend off after scoring tries in each of the previous two warm-up matches.

Veteran prop WP Nel, 37, will fill in for Zander Fagerson, who is suspended following his red card against the French last Saturday, while George Turner replaces fellow hooker Ewan Ashman.

There are two changes to the back three, with flankers Ritchie and Rory Darge coming in for Matt Fagerson and Hamish Watson.

Stuart McInally, Rory Sutherland, Javan Sebastian, Scott Cummings, Sam Skinner and Josh Bayliss are the six forwards named on the bench, while George Horne and Ollie Smith are the replacement backs.

More in this section

CA Brive v Connacht - EPCR Challenge Cup Pool A Round 2 Ireland-capped winger Adam Byrne retires from rugby at 29 
Tom Stewart 8/8/2023 Stewart taking 'each day as a learning day' and enjoying the moment 
Roy Keane chats with Johnny Sexton 9/8/2023 Roy Keane, Niall Horan and Pádraig Harrington attend Ireland Rugby training camp in Portugal
Scotland#Rugby World CupPlace: UKPlace: Scotland
<p>ONE IN, ONE OUT: James Slipper and Michael Hooper. Pic: Chris Hyde/Getty Images</p>

Wallabies captain Michael Hooper left out of Rugby World Cup squad

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd