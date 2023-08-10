Ireland-capped winger Adam Byrne retires from rugby at 29 

Former Leinster and Connacht winger Adam Byrne has retired from rugby at the age of 29.

Byrne - capped at international level - had spent the 2022/23 campaign working under Andy Friend at Connacht.

Last capped by his country in 2017, Byrne has had to endure an injury-ravaged number of years and had been linked with a move to American soil to play MLR before announcing his retirement from the game.

Prior to moving west, Byrne made 66 appearances for Leinster between 2012 and 2022, scoring 24 tries.

Byrne's statement, posted to his social media, can be read in full below:

"The time has come for me to hang up the boots.

"Never in a million years did I think Rugby would bring me on the journey it has.

"The highs were some of the best days of my life, and the lows taught me a lot of valuable lessons.

"I want to thank everyone who supported me on my journey, all of the kind words, messages and gestures went a lot further than you ever could have imagined.

"A special mention to all of the clubs I have represented. From my early days at Naas RFC and UCD RFC, to Leinster, Connacht and Ireland.

"So many coaches, teammates, staff, medical teams and supporters helped me on my way, and I’ll forever be grateful to all of you.

"The biggest thanks to my Family and close friends.

"I’d like to think I gave it my best shot and I hope I did you all proud with every opportunity I got.

"I’ll look back with only the fondest memories of my Rugby career. The game has given me some of my best friends, experiences I could only dream of, life lessons and the opportunity to discover and understand myself as a person. It also gave me a few scars for good measure!

"A mention to those who have helped me in developing the next stage of my life. Rugby Players Ireland, UCD Ad Astra, and all those individuals who have given me advice and support (and continue to do so).

"Finally to the team at Output Sports, who have helped make the transition into my next chapter as seamless as possible. Thank you Martin, Darragh and Jules.

"I’m hugely excited to embark on this next chapter and bring everything I have learned from Rugby with me through life.

"If I can be of help in any area, particularly to the younger players please reach out.

"Also please connect if you’re involved in Health, Fitness and Sport as I start my next journey.

"Thank you"