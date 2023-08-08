Scotland's Fagerson set to be available for World Cup opener 

Scotland prop Zander Fagerson is set to be available for his country's Rugby World Cup opener against reigning champions South Africa, despite receiving a three-week ban.

Fagerson was sent off in the 50th minute of Scotland's comeback victory over France at Murrayfield on Saturday following a high challenge on Les Bleus hooker Pierre Bourgarit.

The Glasgow player was penalised for dangerous play by charging into a ruck, and will now miss at least their two remaining warm-up fixtures, a rematch with France and a clash with Georgia, having received an initial three-week ban.

However, should Fagerson, upon application, complete the "Coaching Intervention Programme", he will be able to face the 'Boks as the programme will act as a substitute for the third and final match.

A statement on the matter read: "The player admitted that he had committed an act of foul play under the revised Law and that it was worthy of a red card. After reviewing all the evidence, the Committee applied World Rugby’s mandatory minimum mid-range entry point for foul play resulting in contact with the head.

"This resulted in a starting point of a four-week suspension.

"Having acknowledged mitigating factors including the player’s admission at the earliest opportunity, his remorse which was conveyed to the French player as well as shown during the hearing, and accepting that there were no aggravating factors to consider, the Committee reduced the four-week entry point by one week, resulting in a sanction of three weeks."

The statement continued: "The player may apply to take part in the Coaching Intervention Programme to substitute the final match of his/her sanction for a coaching intervention aimed at modifying specific techniques and technical issues that contributed to the foul play. Further information can be found here.

"The player has the right of appeal within 48 hours of the issuing of the full written decision."