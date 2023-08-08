Kleyn, Snyman included in Springbok World Cup squad, key trio miss out 

Munster second-row forwards RG Snyman and Jean Kleyn have been included in a 33-player South Africa squad World Cup squad that has some big-name players absent due to injury.

Ex-Ireland international Kleyn gets the nod alongside teammate Snyman, with regular starter Lood de Jager ruled out through injury. The other marquee absentees are out-half Handre Pollard and outside-centre Lukhanyo Am.

'Bok skipper Siya Kolisi has been included despite not playing a test yet this year. Kolisi had surgery on a serious knee injury in late April but was the last name read out in the squad announcement.

The Springboks said he will be available to make his comeback in a test against Wales in two weeks, South Africa’s penultimate warmup game before the World Cup in France kicks off in September.

The aforementioned Pollard also hasn’t played a test this year because of injury problems and coach Jacques Nienaber instead named Manie Libbok as the only specialist flyhalf, likely meaning the Springboks will rely on the newcomer to be its main playmaker.

Am and de Jager, who were both pivotal to South Africa’s 2019 World Cup triumph in Japan and started the final against England alongside Pollard.

The key trio were all not 100% fit, the Springboks said, and were named in a group of nine players on standby.

De Jager played one test this season — a 35-20 loss to New Zealand last month — and has struggled for game time because of a chest problem.

Am was a surprise omission and started in South Africa’s victory in Argentina over the weekend but left the game early with a knee injury that kept him out of the squad. Pollard has a calf problem and has been sidelined since June.

Am’s absence leaves a creative gap in the Springboks midfield, where he has been one of the team’s best players in the four year since the last Rugby World Cup.

Nienaber named four wings in the squad in Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe, who won in 2019, and youngsters Kurt-Lee Arendse and Canan Moodie. Nienaber had been expected to have to make the tough decision to leave one of them out but instead kept them all with the place freed up by Am’s absence, and raising the prospect that the 20-year-old Moodie might switch to No. 13 to take Am’s place.

Jesse Kriel, who has largely played a backup role for the Springboks, was the only specialist No. 13 in the squad.

No. 8 Duane Vermeulen, the 37-year-old veteran, made the squad for what he says will be his last tournament after 11 years with the Springboks.

Springbok squad:

Forwards: Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Frans Malherbe, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane; Bongi Mbonambi, Malcolm Marx; Eben Etzebeth, Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman, Marvin Orie; Franco Mostert, Deon Fourie, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt), Kwagga Smith, Marco Van Staden, Duane Vermeulen, Jasper Wiese.

Backs: Faf de Klerk, Jaden Hendrikse, Cobus Reinach, Grant Williams; Manie Libbok, Damian Willemse; Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Jesse Kriel; Kurt-Lee Arendse, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie Le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi, Canan Moodie.