Mbonambi to captain 'Boks in Argentina clash, Munster's Kleyn included in starting XV 

Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi will captain the side for the first time in Saturday's Rugby World Cup warm-up game against Argentina in Buenos Aires.
Munster's Jean Kleyn has been handed another start for the 'Boks, partnering Stormers' Marvin Orie. Mbonambi is joined by Thomas du Toit and Trevor Nyakane in the front row, while Deon Fourie, Franco Mostert and Jasper Wiese make up the back-row.
Cobus Reinach and Manie Libbock form the half-back axis, with Andre Esterhuizen and Lukhanyo Am at 12 and 13, respectively.
Creative full-back Damian Willemse is flanked by exciting wing duo, Makazole Mapimpi and Kurt-Lee Arense.
D Willemse; C Moodie, L Am, A Esterhuizen, M Mapimpi; M Libbok, C Reinach; T Nyakane, B Mbonambi, T du Toit; J Kleyn, M Orie; D Fourie, F Mostert, J Wiese.
J Dweba, G Steenkamp, V Koch, JL du Preez, E Roos, H Jantjies, J Kriel, KL Arendse.