Mbonambi to captain 'Boks in Argentina clash, Munster's Kleyn included in starting XV 

Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi will captain the side for the first time in Saturday's Rugby World Cup warm-up game against Argentina in Buenos Aires.

Munster's Jean Kleyn has been handed another start for the 'Boks, partnering Stormers' Marvin Orie. Mbonambi is joined by Thomas du Toit and Trevor Nyakane in the front row, while Deon Fourie, Franco Mostert and Jasper Wiese make up the back-row.