Former Wales captain and coach Clive Rowlands dies aged 85

Former Wales captain and coach Clive Rowlands (right) has died aged 85 (Emma Hallett/PA)

Former Wales captain and coach Clive Rowlands has died at the age of 85, the Welsh Rugby Union has announced.

He captained his country on each of his international appearances and led the team as they shared the 1964 Five Nations title with Scotland.

As coach he guided the team to a first Grand Slam in 19 years in 1971, after retiring from playing at the age of 29.

He also led the team to their most successful-ever finish at a World Cup, placing third at the inaugural tournament in 1987, before mastermind victory for the Lions on their tour of Australia two years later.

He was appointed WRU president in 1989 and was added to the Welsh Sports Hall of Fame ‘Roll of Honour’ in 2013.

He was a great rugby man. From all the players and staff, we want to send our condolences to the family

A statement from the WRU said: “The Welsh Rugby Union sends the most sincere condolences from everyone connected with the game in Wales to Clive’s family and friends and thanks him for his immense contribution to our game.”

Wales defence coach Mike Forshaw, who is with the side in Turkey for their pre-World Cup training camp, said on Sunday: “We heard that in the last hour or so. From all the players and staff, we want to send our condolences to the family.

“He was a great rugby man and he’s been in our thoughts this morning in Turkey.”

