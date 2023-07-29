Clinical New Zealand beat Australia in Rugby Championship

For a hot half-hour the Wallabies were golden. After two dismal defeats, they had rolled the dice in the biggest game of the year. This Bledisloe clash at one of the few venues where the All Blacks have a losing record, was to be Australia’s last on home turf before the World Cup and coach Eddie Jones had issued a young side licence to thrill and to “light up the MCG”.

But after leading early, everything went black. From 7-5 up at the 30-minute mark, Australia went to the break 19-7 down after New Zealand scored twice in six minutes. In the end, a crowd of 83,944 watched Australia obliterated 38-7 to give the new Jones era a dismal 0-3 start and leave the Bledisloe Cup to stay where it has for 21 long, dark years.

Jones’s fighting words and the memory of leading Australia’s last Bledisloe win in 2001 had hopes high. Australia faced the haka arrowhead in a gold line straight as a spear. Drums thundered as they have between these two for 120 years and then, as often happens, New Zealand scored an easy try to set Australia on their heels. This time it was new scrumhalf Tate McDermott buried by Scott Barrett from the lineout and the ball jolting free for Shannon Frizell to touch down and make it 5-0.

This is what the All Blacks do and what they had done to South Africa and Argentina in their two previous Rugby Championship Tests, knocking their foes down before they knew what hit them. South Africa fell to 17-0 after 15 minutes, Argentina went 31-0 behind in half an hour. Australia flipped the script by hitting back, a goose-stepping bust by Mark Nawaqanitawase sparking a raid that bent the black line enough for Rob Valetini to scramble over for 7-5.

With noses in front, the Wallabies did the unexpected, winning possession and controlling it at length to rattle the All Blacks. Will Skelton and Angus Bell were denting the defence and new fly half Carter Gordon was keeping it guessing with fast hands and switch-plays. The intensity rose and Australia smelled the upset. Marika Koroibete avenged the hit on McDermott by nailing centre Mark Telea then tossing him aside. Wallaby tails were up.

Gordon missed a 35-metre penalty but his kicking woes didn’t diminish Australia’s ardour. Three times in the first 20 minutes they won the ball back when the All Blacks entered their 22. Twice in the next 10 minutes they spoiled over the line to stop tries. For a time, All Black arrogance backfired as penalty goals were forsaken only for try raids to be repelled. Solid Rock played over the PA and when Valetini hit half Aaron Smith with a low lethal shot that jolted the ball free, the crowd, a mostly black mass with gold flecks, found its voice.

After 33 minutes, it was still 7-5 Australia and Jones’s threat to “shock the world” looked more than an idle boast. But with winger Koroibete yellow carded and Australia down to 14 men, the All Black maul finally broke through, Codie Taylor crashing over to snatch a 12-7 lead. It was the beginning of the end. Australia’s captain Allan Alaalatoa was taken off with a lower leg injury and Taniela Tupou rumbled on. But it was New Zealand who hammered harder, pounding through 11 phases before scoring again in the corner for 19-7.

The last time a Bledisloe was played at the MCG, Australia rallied after half-time to come back from 15-6 down to win a famous victory, and whatever Eddie Jones said to his men at half-time worked. For 20 minutes they threw everything at New Zealand. But every wave crashed on a black wall and when the men in gold had run themselves out of gas, the All Blacks moved in for the kill. Three tries followed in a flash and they ran riot in broken play to make the victory a humiliation.

The Wallabies must now head across the ditch to Dunedin, a happy hunting ground for their enemies and a last chance to find hope in hell before they take on the world.

