IRFU appoint Scott Bemand as new Ireland women's XV head coach 

Scott Bemand has been appointed head coach of the Ireland women's rugby squad, the IRFU have confirmed.

The Englishman, who will join the set-up next month, has agreed a three-year deal.

A former player with Harlequins, Leicester Tigers and Bath, he takes over from Greg McWilliams who departed after the disappointing 2023 Six Nations campaign.

Bemand was part of the England Women XVs backroom from 2015, helping the Red Roses to World Cup deciders in 2017 and 2022 as well as six Six Nations titles, including five Grand Slams.

"I am proud to join the IRFU at this exciting time for the game in Ireland," Bemand said. "It is clear speaking to the IRFU across the course of the interview process how ambitious they are to grow the women’s game and I believe that there is a promising talent pool of players who will help create a new chapter for the game here. I look forward to working with the players and coaches and shaping a new path."

Meanwhile, Elaine Ryan has agreed to become the IRFU Women’s XV National Teams Programme Manager. A former Ireland Sevens international (between 2013-17), Ryan previously held the positions of IRFU Under-18 and Development Sevens Team Manager and Women XV’s Team Manager between 2016 and 2019.

She will begin her new role in September, having held a teaching position in Australia in recent years.

"I believe that the future is bright for the women’s game in Ireland and I am proud to rejoin the IRFU as we embark on some exciting challenges in the months ahead. I look forward to working together with the players and management to deliver on our objectives," she said.