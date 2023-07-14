Murphy unhappy with French maul try that broke game open

Ireland head coach Richie Murphy was angry after his side lost the World Rugby U20 Championship final 50-14 against France, not with his players, but due to a crucial decision.

France’s third try, scored from a rolling maul a minute into the second half broke a tight game open. At that stage France led 17-14 and Ireland were down to 14 men with loosehead Paddy McCarthy in the sin bin for collapsing a maul late in the first half.

France’s maul, a minute into the second period, ended in a try for hooker Pierre Jouvin that made it 24-14. Ireland could not recover and conceded a total of 33 unanswered second half points.

“We started off pretty well but a few big moments in the game went against us. The try on 41 minutes was a killer,” Murphy said.

“If you go back and look at it, someone joins the maul in front of the ball carrier, which should be a penalty to us and an opportunity to get out of our end. Those moments cause extra stress on your team, and we weren’t accurate enough after that.”

Ireland kept fighting bravely but France dominated the breakdowns and lineouts and with an array of attacking weapons, they added another four tries before the end.

“Our lineout didn’t function as well as it had before, which was disappointing. The French brought a lot of pressure in that area and in fairness they got the best of us there,” Murphy said.

“When you get into the final you only want to win it. We go home with a silver medal which we are extremely proud about. France were deserved winners today. I told you I was extremely proud of my team before they came to Cape Town.

“They’ve built on that and over the course of the year if you go back to last October, they came in as boys, but they leave here as mature young men who have had an incredible experience together as a group. As a rugby group, they were stretched kept coming back with answers.”

Over the course of the Six Nations and this tournament, Ireland only lost one game. Unfortunately, it was the final.

“We came into the game knowing the French were dangerous, especially the breakdown area,” captain Gus McCarthy said.

“We got opened up a few times around there. The French played some great rugby but I’m very proud of the lads and we kept fighting. They just outplayed us tonight.

“It wasn’t their power that disrupted us. Their scrumhalf attacked us around the ruck and we got found out there. The intensity they brought was something I’d not encountered before.”