France hammer Ireland to win third consecutive World Under 20 title

Ireland 14 (14) France 50 (17)

France captured their third consecutive World Rugby U20 title with a comprehensive dismantling of a brave but error-strewn Ireland at the Athlone Stadium. The final score of 50-14 to France was a fair reflection of their dominance.

Despite opening the scoring and only trailing by three points at the break, Ireland were second-best throughout the encounter. France, who were the standard setters throughout the tournament, were deserved champions.

They put 35 points past New Zealand in the Pool stage and scored 50 against England in the semi-final. Ireland were definitely worthy finalists but they were, by some distance, second-best on the night.

France’s two long-range tries in the final seconds, scored by flank Lenni Nouchi and wing Leo Drouet were magnificent snapshots of their panache. But the entire performance was underpinned by power. They were brutal in contact and that allowed them to play off the front foot.

France have made this tournament their own in recent years and on this showing the future looks bright with so many players catching the eye.

Seven tries to two tells the story and was sadly, a fair reflection of the difference between the sides on the night. French flyhalf Hugo Reus scored 13 points from five conversions and a penalty.

Ireland were fortunate to only go into the break three points down having struggled to contain France’s high tempo, offloading game.

The Irish lineout malfunctioned for most of the night and they struggled to compete in contact. France made half a yard at just about every collision.

They battled for clean lineout ball, losing three of their own throws in the first half and also juggling a few they won, which took away their momentum.

A yellow card just before halftime for loosehead Paddy McCarthy for collapsing a French maul, didn’t help either. From the ensuing penalty only a marginal technical call stopped a third French try before the break.

France tried a tricky move by placing the ball on the ground and forming a wedge over it, thus obstructing Ireland’s defenders, saw the try struck off.

Due to the lineout issues and problems on the gain line, as French carriers won the contact areas, Ireland’s kicking game was largely off the back foot. Because it was mostly under pressure, it was inaccurate and France relished the chance to run from deep in broken play.

France’s first try was a sweeping move from deep started by inside centre Paul Costes. He glided to the left, fed wing Leo Drouet who got around Andrew Osborne before inside passes to scrumhalf Baptise Juaneau and then to fullback Mathis Ferte for the score.

ALLEZ LES BLEUS: France fans celebrate late in the game. Pic: ©INPHO/SteveHaagSports/Darren Stewart

That was the rapier, but there was a lot of bludgeon about France. As the game wore on Ireland were simply unable to stay in the fight. France’s big runners with the colossal lock Posolo Tuilagi, dynamic No 8 Marko Gazzotti and captain Lenni Nouchi leading the charge.

Ireland were brave and committed but even when they had possession they simply couldn’t make meaningful inroads. France were not only fantastic going forward, they were superb in defence too.

Ireland made a bright start, taking the ball through multiple phases and earning two penalties in the red zone. Scrumhalf Fintan Gunne caught France napping with a quick and surge to the line to score. It was the best possible start.

Centre John Devine scored Ireland’s second after pummeling the French line in one of their increasingly rare forays into French territory to re-establish a slender lead, but it lasted all of a minute.

Flank Raudhan Quinn spilled the restart and from the ensuing scrum and multi-phase follow-up, loosehead Lino Julien scored.

The game might have been in the balance at halftime, on the scoreboard at least, but two tries in three minutes after halftime killed the contest.

Hooker Pierre Jouvin scored from the back of a rolling maul and outside centre Nicholas Depoortere then added another while McCarthy was still off the field.

Ireland were forced to play high-risk rugby and that played in French hands as they punished every mistake fully.

FRANCE U20: Mathis Ferte, Leo Drouet, Nicolas Depoortere, Paul Costes, Theo Attissogbe, Hugo Reus, Baptiste Jauneau; Lino Julien, Pierre Jouvin, Zaccharie Affane, Hugo Auradou, Posolo Tuilagi, Lenni Nouchi (captain), Oscar Jegou, Marko Gazzotti.

Replacements: Thomas Lacombre, Alexandre Kaddouri, Thomas Duchene, Brent Liufau, Mathis Ferreira, Leo Carbonneau, Arthur Mathiron, Clement Mondinat.

IRELAND U20: Henry McErlean, Andrew Osborne, Hugh Gavin, John Devine, James Nicholson, Sam Prendergast, Fintan Gunne; Paddy McCarthy, Gus McCarthy (captain), Ronan Foxe, Diarmund Mangan, Conor O’Tighearnaigh, James McNabney, Ruadhan Quinn, Brian Gleeson.

Replacements: Max Clein, George Hadden, Fiachna Barrett, Charlie Irvine, Evan O’Connell, Oscar Cawley, Matthew Lynch, Sam Berman.