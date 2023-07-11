URC announces full fixture list for the 2023-24 season

The new United Rugby Championship (URC) announces the full fixture schedule for the 2023/24 campaign. This is the earliest the fixtures have been announced in the history of the competition.

The 23rd season of the league kicks off on Saturday October 21 with six games taking place with two games taking place on Sunday October 22.

Current URC champions Munster will start the defence of their title when they take on Cell C Sharks in Thomond Park at 5.15pm.

The first game of the 2023/24 season will see Ulster travel to Italy to take on Zebre Parma at 1pm on Saturday with Connacht hosting Ospreys at the Sportsgrounds at 3pm. Emirates Lions face DHL Stormers in the first derby of the new season at 3.05pm (Irish time).

Dragons will host Edinburgh at 3.05pm with Cardiff welcoming Benetton to the Cardiff Arms at 5.15pm.

Sunday sees Scarlets heading to South Africa to play the Vodacom Bulls at 2pm (Irish time) and Leinster head to Scotland to take on Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun at 4pm.

After two years of home or away fixtures against non-Sheild opponents there has been a change in the sequencing. The home and away sequence from this season will be reversed for the 2024-25 campaign to ensure a fair balance of home and away games against the same opposition over the two year cycle.

The new approach is aimed at reducing long haul travel across the league, with the South African teams touring twice instead of three times. This will mean a four match tour to Europe in the early part of the season and a two game tour after the Six Nations (a balance of two three-game tours will be implemented if future calandars allow).

This is the earliest that the fixtures have been released to assist all teams in their cross-hemisphere travel with better access to different seat classes and cost efficiencies related to advance bookings.

The opening weekends of the URC sees games played across Saturday and Sunday afternoons to avoid clashes with the Rugby World Cup fixtures on Friday and Saturday nights.

There is no November Test series break, the URC teams will take on a schedule of 11 consecutive weekends of rugby (including EPCR) so January will see a break of two weekend for teams and to accommodate traditional festive fixturing on December 26th in Ireland and Wales.

Martin Anayi, United Rugby Championship CEO, said: “The fixture list is the central pillar to the operation of our league and teams and providing certainty to fans, clubs and broadcasters earlier than ever will have a positive impact.

"Providing a set of fixtures that aims to balance kick-off times which encourage attendance and deliver big broadcast while factoring in the travel necessary to compete in the URC is a monumental task that cannot be underestimated.

“Each year we feel we are learning more and more about how to refine and improve our process and the final fixture list itself and I must express great gratitude to our broadcast partners who have supported so many requests from the league and our clubs.

"To deliver this fixture list 102 days ahead of kick-off is unprecedented for our league and gives us another target to beat again next year.”