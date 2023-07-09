Stuart Hogg announces retirement from rugby with immediate effect

Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg has announced his retirement from rugby with immediate effect.

The Scotland centurion announced in March his decision to hang up his boots after the Rugby World Cup but after a period of reflection he has decided to finish his career prior to the tournament in France due to the strain on his body.

The former Glasgow Warriors and Exeter Chiefs full-back made history this year by becoming the latest Scotland player to reach 100 caps when playing against Ireland in the Guinness Six Nations. In 2021, the 31-year-old entered the record books when he became Scotland's record try scorer, touching down for the 25th time against Japan.

Hogg's first cap for Scotland came in February 2012 when he came off the bench against Wales. After his debut, Hogg had an instant impact for his first start at Murrayfield scoring a try against France.

Hogg has represented Scotland at two World Cups and also captained the side to back-to-back wins over England in 2021 and 2022 as well as the historic victory against France in the Stade de France.

Hogg won the PRO12 in 2015 with Glasgow Warriors and went on to win the European Champions Cup and Gallagher Premiership in 2020 with Exeter Chiefs.

He went on to play for the British and Ireland Lions on three tours in 2013, 2017 and 2021. On his last tour in South Africa, Hogg started two tests.

Speaking about his decision to retire, Hogg said: “It is difficult where to start but with great sadness and an enormous amount of pride, I am announcing my immediate retirement from playing rugby.

“I fought with everything I had to make the Rugby World Cup but this time my body has not been able to do the things I wanted and needed it to do. We knew this day would come eventually, I just never thought it would be this soon.

“It’s hard to put into words just how much of an impact the game has had on my life. I will be retiring knowing that I have given my body and heart to rugby. I will be forever grateful to this amazing community and cannot wait to begin my journey as a proud supporter of the team.”

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend added: “Following Stuart’s news we would like to wish him all the best in his retirement. He has been an outstanding player for Scotland and has had a career lit up with so many achievements, highlights and special memories.

“I have had the pleasure of coaching Stuart for the majority of his career, and he was joy to work with and watch on the training field and in games. He had a love for so many aspects of the game, and not only got joy from taking on defenders with ball in hand but also putting his teammates into space.

"His basic skills and speed set him apart from other players, and it has been an amazing effort to play Test rugby for the past 11 years.”

“To reach 100 caps this year was fitting and just reward for a career that has seen him represent the British & Irish Lions and win trophies both domestically and at a European level.

“We respect his decision to step away now and understand the stresses and challenges his body has gone through in recent seasons. He has been an integral part of our squad for many years, as well as captaining the side to famous victories over England and France in 2021, and we all wish him well in his career post rugby. We look forward to welcoming him back to support us from the stands.”