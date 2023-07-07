Ireland name their side to face South Africa 

Ireland Head Coach Richie Murphy has named his U20 match day squad to face South Africa in the World Rugby U20 Championship semi-final in Cape Town (3.30pm Irish time).
Captain Gus McCarthy returns to the starting XV as Ireland go head-to-head with the host nation in the final four showdown in Athlone Stadium.
Henry McErlean, Andrew Osborne and James Nicholson make up the back three with Hugh Gavin and John Devine named in midfield. Sam Prendergast and Fintan Gunne return to the starting line-up to resume their partnership.
Paddy McCarthy, skipper McCarthy and Ronan Foxe return to the pack with Charlie Irvine and Conor O'Tighnearaigh partnering in the second row. Diarmuid Mangan, Ruadhan Quinn and Brian Gleeson make up the back row.
Murphy has named a strong bench with Man of the Match against Fiji on Tuesday Danny Sheahan, George Hadden, Fiachna Barrett, Evan O'Connell and Dan Barron providing the forward options with Oscar Cawley, Matthew Lynch and Sam Berman making up the 23.
15. H McErlean (Leinster)
14. A Osborne (Leinster)
13. H Gavin (Connacht)
12. J Devine (Connacht)
11. J Nicholson (Leinster)
10. S Prendergast (Leinster)
9. F Gunne (Leinster)
1. P McCarthy (Leinster)
2. G McCarthy (Leinster)(captain)
3. R Foxe (Leinster)
4. C Irvine (Ulster)
5. C O’Tighearnaigh (Leinster)
6. D Mangan (Leinster)
7. R Quinn (Munster)
8. B Gleeson (Munster)
16. D Sheahan (Munster)
17. G Hadden (Leinster)
18. F Barrett (Connacht)
19. E O’Connell (Munster)
20. D Barron (Leinster)
21. O Cawley (Leinster)
22. M Lynch (Leinster)
23. S Berman (Leinster)