Ireland name their side to face South Africa 

Head Coach Richie Murphy has named a strong side to face host nation South Africa.
Ireland name their side to face South Africa 

SEMI-FINAL: Ireland Head Coach Richie Murphy has named his U20 match day squad to face South Africa in the World Rugby U20 Championship semi-final in Cape Town. Pic: ©INPHO/SteveHaagSports/Darren Stewart

Fri, 07 Jul, 2023 - 16:07
Fiona Halligan

Ireland Head Coach Richie Murphy has named his U20 match day squad to face South Africa in the World Rugby U20 Championship semi-final in Cape Town (3.30pm Irish time).

Captain Gus McCarthy returns to the starting XV as Ireland go head-to-head with the host nation in the final four showdown in Athlone Stadium.

Henry McErlean, Andrew Osborne and James Nicholson make up the back three with Hugh Gavin and John Devine named in midfield. Sam Prendergast and Fintan Gunne return to the starting line-up to resume their partnership.

Paddy McCarthy, skipper McCarthy and Ronan Foxe return to the pack with Charlie Irvine and Conor O'Tighnearaigh partnering in the second row. Diarmuid Mangan, Ruadhan Quinn and Brian Gleeson make up the back row.

Murphy has named a strong bench with Man of the Match against Fiji on Tuesday Danny Sheahan, George Hadden, Fiachna Barrett, Evan O'Connell and Dan Barron providing the forward options with Oscar Cawley, Matthew Lynch and Sam Berman making up the 23.

Ireland U20s

15. H McErlean (Leinster) 

14. A Osborne (Leinster) 

13. H Gavin (Connacht) 

12. J Devine (Connacht) 

11. J Nicholson (Leinster) 

10. S Prendergast (Leinster) 

9. F Gunne (Leinster) 

1. P McCarthy (Leinster) 

2. G McCarthy (Leinster)(captain) 

3. R Foxe (Leinster) 

4. C Irvine (Ulster) 

5. C O’Tighearnaigh (Leinster) 

6. D Mangan (Leinster) 

7. R Quinn (Munster) 

8. B Gleeson (Munster) 

Replacements:

16. D Sheahan (Munster) 

17. G Hadden (Leinster) 

18. F Barrett (Connacht) 

19. E O’Connell (Munster) 

20. D Barron (Leinster) 

21. O Cawley (Leinster) 

22. M Lynch (Leinster) 

23. S Berman (Leinster)

More in this section

Alun Wyn Jones File Photo Alun Wyn Jones joins Toulon on short-term contract
RUGBYU-FRA-TOP14-LA ROCHELLE-STADE FRANCAIS No rest for O'Gara as French title race starts in mid-August
Australia Wallabies TRC Squad & Captaincy Announcement Australia's Slipper fit as Jones names four uncapped players to face Springboks
England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie has joined Sale from Exeter (Steven Paston/PA)

It was time for a change: Luke Cowan-Dickie completes move to Sale from Exeter

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd