Murphy: 'Heart, determination and resilience' of group shone through 

On an incredibly difficult day, Ireland topped Pool B at the World Rugby U20 Championships to secure a semi-final berth after a 47-27 win over Fiji.

They will now face hosts South Africa in Sunday’s semi-final having come through the Pool phase with two wins and a draw against England.

The Junior Boks scraped through with a 24-16 win over Argentina to claim the final semi berth and keep the flag flying for the southern hemisphere.

Besides France, Ireland have been the form team of the tournament, even if their performance against Fiji was riddled with errors. Considering the events of the preceding 24 hours, Ireland’s display was remarkable.

It was a performance of character and courage against a devastating backdrop of tragedy from Greece's Mediterranean Sea to Cape Town’s Sea Point promenade.

Two former St Michael’s students, Andrew O’Donnell and Max Wall, had drowned on a Greek Island holiday. They were understood to be friends of several players in the Ireland U20 team.

And then, on Monday afternoon, Greig Oliver, father to Ireland U20 scrumhalf Jack, Munster coach and friend of Ireland U20 mentor Richie Murphy, died in a freak paragliding accident.

He was on a tandem ride with a pilot. It’s a common sight on Cape Town’s Atlantic Seaboard to witness paragliders gently making a descent from the top of Signal Hill, which lies adjacent to Table Mountain.

Something went wrong and two paragliders collided near the landing area – a public open space between multi-story apartment blocks and the icy Atlantic Ocean of Table Bay. Greig Oliver and his pilot crashed into the jagged rocks about 200-300 metres from the promenade’s edge.

The pilot survived and desperate attempts by officers from the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) to free Greig, who was trapped, were unsuccessful.

“On arrival on the scene the adult male pilot of the tandem paraglider (that had reportedly deployed the reserve parachute) was safely on the shore and he was treated for minor injuries,” the NSRI said in a statement.

“The tandem passenger, a 58-year-old Irish man, was on rocks in the water off-shore of the Sea Point Promenade.

“NSRI rescue swimmers and paramedics reached the man and he was freed from paragliding gear and recovered onto rocks where CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) efforts commenced.

“Despite extensive CPR efforts he was sadly declared deceased by paramedics.”

Greig Oliver was part of a vocal and popular group of Irish players’ families in Cape Town to follow the tournament. The devastation not only affected the Irish team, but also those on what was supposed to be a happy trip.

Naturally, Ireland weighed up their options in the wake of Greig Oliver’s death. One of their own was shattered while many of the players were also shaken.

“It was a really strange day. I thought the guys did an incredible job. You could see how we were affected. Our accuracy was not where it would normally be,” Murphy said after the game.

“Greig was a great man, a friend of mine, and obviously Jack’s dad. So it’s an incredibly tough time. Last night, we weren’t even sure if we would go ahead with this game.

Ireland head coach Richie Murphy before the U20 Rugby World Cup match. Pic: Nic Bothma/Sportsfile

“We have no plans yet (regarding Jack Oliver’s participation), so we don’t know what’s going to happen. We’ll see.

"He wanted to come to the game today – he’s here with the boys, and the boys are looking after him as best they can.”

Through their pain and personal grief they honoured Greig, Max and Andrew with a winning performance, which was far from perfect but full of character.

Rugby, in one way, seemed insignificant, but in another, massively important. Life must go on, and Ireland’s players honoured the dead’s memories by playing through their collective grief.

“The heart and determination and resilience of the group shone through. We’re going into a semi-final now, and we’ll have to be a lot more accurate,” Murphy said.

Ireland made 19 handling errors and were forced to make 179 tackles. It was far from perfect but more than acceptable considering the circumstances.

Four first-half tries – all scored from close-range drives – ensured the outcome was decided by the break.

No. 8 Brian Gleeson was on hand to score the first and fourth, both stemming from penalties, lineout drives and multiple phases close to the line.

In between hooker Danny Sheahan and loosehead George Hadden scored tries, both from multiple phases close to the Fiji line. The Islanders defended bravely but they simply couldn’t cope with Ireland’s dominant pack.

Despite a brief wobble after the break when the game became loose, Ireland pulled themselves together and scored three further tries.

Ireland head for the last four as the tournament's second seed. France, by virtue of being the only team to win their three matches, are the top seeds and face England.

Ireland: Henry McErlean; Andrew Osborne, Sam Berman, John Devine, James Nicholson; Matthew Lynch, Oscar Cawley; George Hadden, Danny Sheahan, Fiachna Barrett; Evan O’Connell, Joe Hopes; Diarmuid Mangan (capt), Dan Barron, Brian Gleeson.

Replacements: Max Clein, George Morris, Ronan Foxe, Charlie Irvine, Gus McCarthy, Paddy McCarthy, Sam Prendergast, Harry West.

Fiji: Peni Waqalala; Sireli Masiwini, Waqa Nalaga, Pateresio Finau, Manieta Navonovono; Isaiah Ravula, Philip Baselala; Moses McGoon, Joeli Nainoca, Breyton Legge; Mesake Vocevoce, Nalani May; Timoci Nakalevu, Moti Murray (capt), Juda Saumaisue.

Replacements: Josh Kina, Marika Toga, Lasaro Vuluma, Semi Tokitani, Sakenasa Nalasi, Zach Kama, Frank Ralogaivau, Netava Saukuru.

Referee: Morné Ferriera [SARU].