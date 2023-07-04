Tributes continue for Munster rugby coach Greig Oliver 

TRIBUTES continued to flood in on Tuesday for Munster elite performance coach Greig Oliver who died in a tragic paragliding accident Monday. He was 58.

Oliver held the role of elite performance officer at the club and was in South Africa with his wife Fiona, supporting their son Jack and the rest of the Ireland squad who are currently playing in the World Rugby Under-20 Championship when the tragic accident happened.

He won three caps for Scotland, making one appearance in the 1987 World Cup and one in 1991, with both coming against Zimbabwe.

Munster led the way with the tributes on Tuesday.

"Munster Rugby were lucky to have Greig as a member of our Academy staff for 12 years, he played a huge role in the lives of so many young players on and off the pitch.

"A proud Scotsman, we were privileged to have him as a colleague and a friend.

"Greig’s family were his pride and joy. He took great pleasure in watching his son Jack and daughter Ciara excel in various sports and was always on the sidelines supporting them as a very proud dad."

Munster CEO Ian Flanagan said: "We are all in a state of shock following Greig's tragic passing. He was a great colleague and friend to so many and will be dearly missed across the Munster and Irish Rugby community.

"Greig made his presence felt each day, he was always there to provide a helping hand and was a hugely popular character with his light-hearted nature and sense of humour.

"He had an infectious enthusiasm for the game and was incredibly passionate about helping young players be the best they can be on and off the field. May he rest in peace."

The Garryowen club in Limerick added: "All at Garryowen are deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of our dear friend and club mate Greig Oliver who was involved in a tragic paragliding accident in Cape Town today.

He will be greatly missed by all of us lucky enough to have known him. RIP Greig."

IRFU chief executive Kevin Potts also paid his respects.

"On behalf of the Irish rugby community, I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the Oliver family at this extremely sad time.

"Greig was a hugely popular member of staff and played a key role in the development of many young players during his time at Munster Rugby. The news is an unspeakable tragedy and our thoughts are with Greig's wife Fiona, children Jack and Ciara, and his many friends, family and colleagues."

THE Scottish RFU said it was "deeply saddened" at the tragic passing of the former Hawick and Scotland scrum-half.

"Greig was instrumental in the careers of many players in Scotland & beyond. Our thoughts are with his family & friends."

World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont tweeted: "On behalf of World Rugby and the global rugby family, I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to the Oliver family, the Ireland U20 squad and the Irish rugby community at this difficult time."

Munster's Simon Zebo wrote, "heartbreaking loss. An incredible person. Rip my friend Rest well".

Former Connacht and Ireland underage international Conor McKeon paid his respects.

"Brilliant coach and even better guy, RIP Greig Oliver. Hours spent kicking with Greig always saying 'Head down crown will tell yee'. Thoughts and prayers with the family."

Former Scotland captain and current Saracens coach Kelly Brown added: "Just read the horrendous news about Greig Oliver. A great guy gone too soon. RIP."

Tributes have been pouring in online from the sporting world and beyond remembering Greig.

Heartbreaking loss.

An incredible person.



Rip my friend

Rest well 💔 https://t.co/n7FT2Cq7ie — Simon Zebo (@SimonZebo) July 4, 2023

Heartbreaking news. Thoughts are with the Oliver family.

Greig was such a gent and a great person to be around on and off the pitch. His positivity and passion for the game was infectious, and he always had time to help young players out including myself.

Rest easy Greig ❤️ https://t.co/4WxfndCBJG — Greg O’Shea (@GOSofficialpage) July 3, 2023

Brilliant coach and even better guy, RIP Greig Oliver 🦌🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿



Hours spent kicking with Greig always saying "Head down crown will tell yee"

Thoughts and prayers with the family. pic.twitter.com/inXHSZoQOg — Conor McKeon (@micko_mckeon) July 3, 2023

Scottish Rugby is deeply saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Hawick & Scotland scrum-half Greig Oliver today. Greig was instrumental in the careers of many players in Scotland & beyond. Our thoughts are with his family & friends.

A tribute here: https://t.co/zZJ1uBYxZk — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) July 3, 2023

Just read the horrendous news about Greig Oliver. A great guy gone too soon. RIP. — Kelly Brown (@kellydrbrown) July 3, 2023