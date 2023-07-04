Munster's Jean Kleyn set to make South Africa debut against Australia

Munster's Jean Kleyn is set to make his South Africa debut when they take on Australia in their opening Castle Lager Rugby Championship clash on Saturday.
The Johannesburg native made five appearances for Ireland - he qualified on residency - in 2019, including two at the Rugby World Cup in Japan.
The former Ireland international lock will earn his first Springbok Test cap against the Wallabies while his clubmate RG Snyman has been named amongst the replacements.
“Our plan from the outset was to select a squad that we believe has what it takes to beat Australia while at the same time selecting a group of players that could travel to New Zealand to give us the best possible chance to do well in both matches,” said coach Jacques Nienaber.
“Our last Castle Lager Rugby Championship match is in Johannesburg and then we’ll be able to select a squad from our full complement of players.
“This squad features several Rugby World Cup winners and a crop of younger players who have done the job for us at the highest level, and judging by their enthusiasm and high work ethic at training, we know they are the right players for this big task.”