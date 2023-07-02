Ireland U20s make 11 changes for Fiji clash

Ireland U20s have made 11 changes for Tuesday's World Championship Pool match with Fiji, as coach Richie Murphy rotates his squad following tough clashes with England and Australia.

Harry West comes in at fullback, with James Nicholson and Andrew Osborne continuing on the wings. Sam Berman, who linked up with the squad in South Africa this week, starts in the Ireland midfield alongside John Devine for his first cap at U20s level.