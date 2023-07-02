Ireland U20s make 11 changes for Fiji clash

Richie Murphy has rotated his squad for the final pool game.
Matthew Lynch of Ireland during the U20 Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Scotland and Ireland at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Sun, 02 Jul, 2023 - 13:43

Ireland U20s have made 11 changes for Tuesday's World Championship Pool match with Fiji, as coach Richie Murphy rotates his squad following tough clashes with England and Australia. 

Harry West comes in at fullback, with James Nicholson and Andrew Osborne continuing on the wings. Sam Berman, who linked up with the squad in South Africa this week, starts in the Ireland midfield alongside John Devine for his first cap at U20s level.

There is a new half-back pairing as Matthew Lynch starts alongside Oscar Cawley.

In the pack, George Hadden, Danny Shehan and Fiachna Barrett are named in the front row, with Evan O'Connell and Joe Hopes in the second row. Diarmuid Mangan captains Ireland from blindside flanker, with Dan Barron set for his Ireland U20s debut at openside and Brian Gleeson continuing at number eight.

Murphy has strong options on the bench with Max Clein, George Morris, Ronan Foxe, Charlie Irvine and Gus McCarthy providing the forward reinforcements, and Jack Oliver, Sam Prendergast and Henry McErlean completing the 23.

Murphy said: "It has been a demanding couple of weeks with short turnarounds between our Pool matches, so it is important for us to use our squad wisely and we have selected the best 23 players for Tuesday's challenge against Fiji.

"There is real excitement among the group as players get their starting opportunity in a green jersey and we're looking forward to seeing how they perform and put their best foot forward for the team as we bid to finish the Pool stages strongly and give ourselves the best chance of progressing through to the semi-finals."

IRELAND U20S: 15. Harry West (Buccaneers/Connacht) 14. James Nicholson (UCD/Leinster) 13. Sam Berman (Dublin University/Leinster) 12. John Devine (Corinthians/Connacht) 11. Andrew Osborne (Naas/Leinster) 10. Matthew Lynch (Dublin University/Leinster) 9. Oscar Cawley (Naas/Leinster) 1. George Hadden (Clontarf/Leinster) 2. Danny Sheahan (UCC/Munster) 3. Fiachna Barrett (Corinthians/Connacht) 4. Evan O'Connell (UL Bohemians/Munster) 5. Joe Hopes (Queen’s University/Ulster) 6. Diarmuid Mangan (UCD/Leinster)(captain) 7. Dan Barron (Dublin University/Leinster)* 8. Brian Gleeson (Garryowen/Munster) 

Replacements: 16. Max Clein (Garryowen/Munster) 17. George Morris (Lansdowne/Leinster) 18. Ronan Foxe (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 19. Charlie Irvine (Queen’s University/Ulster) 20. Gus McCarthy (UCD/Leinster) 21. Jack Oliver (Garryowen/Munster) 22. Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster) 23. Henry McErlean (Terenure/Leinster).

*Denotes uncapped at U20 level

