Johnny Sexton and Leinster to face disciplinary hearing on misconduct charges following Champions Cup Final

Johnny Sexton will have to face a disciplinary hearing into his post-match conduct following Leinster's Heineken Champions Cup final loss to La Rochelle in Dublin last May 20.

Competition organisers EPCR announced on Thursday that Ireland captain Sexton, who had been injured on the day following a groin injury, had a case to answer and that they had lodged misconduct complaints against both the veteran fly-half and Leinster Rugby. An independent disciplinary panel hearing will take place by video conference on July 13.