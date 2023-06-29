Johnny Sexton and Leinster to face disciplinary hearing on misconduct charges following Champions Cup Final

Johnny Sexton will have to face a disciplinary hearing into his post-match conduct following Leinster's Heineken Champions Cup final loss to La Rochelle in Dublin last May 20.
Competition organisers EPCR announced on Thursday that Ireland captain Sexton, who had been injured on the day following a groin injury, had a case to answer and that they had lodged misconduct complaints against both the veteran fly-half and Leinster Rugby. An independent disciplinary panel hearing will take place by video conference on July 13.
Any negative outcome of the hearing could have consequences for Sexton's involvement in Ireland's World Cup preparations and possibly the actual tournament, which gets underway with an opening pool game against Romania in Bordeaux on September 9.
A statement issued by EPCR on Thursday afternoon stated: "After thorough fact finding and careful review of Johnny Sexton’s behaviour towards match officials after the match, in accordance with EPCR regulations, the EPCR Disciplinary Officer has submitted misconduct complaints so that an independent disciplinary panel can determine whether any misconduct has been committed by Mr Sexton (through his behaviour) and Leinster (through failing to exercise reasonable control over Mr Sexton).
"The complaints were referred to the Chairman of the Independent Disciplinary Panel, who has appointed Christopher Quinlan KC (England, Chair), Adam Casselden SC (Australia) and Marcello D’Orey (Portugal) as the independent Disciplinary Committee to hear the case and consider whether misconduct took place.
"The hearing will take place by video conference, on 13 July."
Sexton played his last game for Leinster in March and missed the end of his final season with his home province before retirement at the end of the World Cup.
He returned to training on June 19 when Ireland's pre-season began at the IRFU 's High Performance Centre in Dublin. Ireland's first World Cup warm-up game is against Italy at Aviva Stadium on August 5.