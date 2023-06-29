Clash of Champions: Munster to host Super Rugby giants Crusaders next year

Munster Rugby are set to host the Super Rugby giants the Crusaders in a "Clash of Champions" match next year.

URC champions Munster are set to take on the seven-in-a-row Super Rugby champions on Saturday, February 3, 2024 (kick-off, 5pm).

It will be the first time ever that the reigning champions of the URC and Super Rugby face off against each other.

The venue for the event is currently unknown, with Limerick's Thomond Park and Cork's Musgrave Park being the obvious options.

However, having hosted a South Africa XV in November of last year, Cork GAA's Páirc Uí Chaoimh could be another option given its larger capacity.

Over 41,00 tickets were sold for the November event at the Cork GAA venue, and Munster fans were not disappointed as Graham Rowntree's men ran out 28-14 winners over the reigning World Cup winners' XV.

SEVEN-IN-A-ROW: Scott Barrett holds the Super Rugby Pacific trophy as the Crusaders celebrate after winning the Super Rugby Pacific Final. Pic: Phil Walter/Getty Images

Munster Rugby CEO, Ian Flanagan said the fixture is going to be yet another "special occasion", with the province holding a proud history of hosting touring sides.

"We are delighted to welcome the Super Rugby champions to Munster, hosting a groundbreaking fixture against the Crusaders.

"We hold a proud and rich history of playing touring sides and I’ve no doubt next February’s game will be a special occasion for all involved."

The New Zealand franchise recently secured their seventh successive Super Rugby Pacific championship, defeating the Chiefs 25-20 on Saturday to retain their title.

Former Munster head coach Rob Penney has already been confirmed as the new Crusaders head coach - replacing All Blacks-bound Scott Robertson - from 2024 and their pre-season campaign will see them embark on their first-ever international tour for fixtures against Munster and Bristol Bears.

Colin Mansbridge, Chief Executive Officer of the Crusaders, added: "The Crusaders are thrilled to be coming over to Ireland and the UK to face some stiff competition away from home".

"NZ and Australian clubs have been working on the World Club Competition for years, so when an opportunity for Super teams to play Northern Hemisphere counterparts came up, it was just too good to pass up.

"Munster have a history of giving touring sides a pretty hard time, so they present particularly tough competition. There’s also the added connection with our new head coach Rob Penney who coached there."