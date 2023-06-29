Ireland admit it’s ‘do or die’ against Australia at U20 World Championships

The merciless format of the Under-20 World Championships means that a team can escape with one minor mistake, but not two.

Ireland’s mistake came against England when they failed to win their opening match of the World Rugby U20 Championships last Saturday. But they did manage a 34-all draw and try-scoring bonus point to secure three log points.

It could’ve been much worse, such as not taking any log points from the match, but it could’ve been better too. Four or even five points from the game would’ve eased the pressure going into the clash against Pool B toppers Australia.

It’s all history now and all the Six Nations champions can do is look forward. The young Wallabies are formidable but not unbeatable. Underdogs Fiji ran them close on match day one before losing 48-37.

“There are no second chances tomorrow,” assistant coach Mark Sexton said. “Ultimately, when we came into the competition, we knew if you want to get into the top four, you need to win all three games.

“We were lucky, but to get three points was better than getting two points last week or better than getting a point. So ultimately, now it's do-or-die.”

Australia beat New Zealand in Wellington earlier this month in a World Championship warm-up game, and lost the return match by a single point.

They are clearly a good team that will pose tough questions for Ireland, who go into the game without centre Hugh Cooney who was suspended for three weeks.

Cooney received a red card against England for a reckless tackle, and to make matters worse, sustained concussion. He failed his head injury assessments (HIA) and would’ve missed two matches anyway.

“From what I know he was a category one injury, so the match day doctor ruled him (Cooney) out for 12 days straight away which means by the letter he misses two of our games and then his suspension only starts,” Sexton said.

“So, he’s out of the tournament. He'll stay with the squad, because I'm not actually fully sure of the World Cup rules and regulations, but I think if a player gets a red card, I don't think you're allowed to replace him. But he was a great, great guy, he knows the game, good leader, so we're happy to have him around.”

Irish fans celebrate a try during the U20 Rugby World Cup match between England and Ireland.

Although there was an element of bad luck about the yellow card, it did underline the importance of discipline. Ireland conceded a dozen penalties against England and can’t afford that largesse again, with so much at stake.

“Our discipline definitely needs to be better,” Sexton said. “We gave away 12 penalties and it's not us. We gave away a yellow card, we gave away a red card and ultimately those things cost you.

“We also need to get out of our end better. A couple of times we failed against England to get out and they punished us, and they actually gave us two or three times each time and we failed each time.”

Conditions are expected to be heavy with another cold front landing in the Western Cape on Thursday morning, which will place a premium on defence and the kicking game.

It might also play into Ireland’s hands although Sexton pointed out Australia managed poor weather well against New Zealand. The difference though, is that the Paarl Gimnasium pitch is soft and heavy.

“It's hard to know (if bad weather aids Ireland) because Australia played two Test matches in New Zealand and it was lashing and raining for both,” Sexton said.

“They won one, they lost one and they kicked a hell of a lot. So ultimately it looks like they want to get out at their end and they want to put the pressure back on us. We don't mind playing in the rain, we don't mind playing if the ball is dry, we're happy with anything really.”

There are four changes to the side from the England match, as James Nicholson, Ronan Foxe, Charlie Irvine and Brian Gleeson come into the starting XV.

Nicholson is named on the left wing as part of the back-three with Henry McErlean and Andrew Osborne, while Connacht duo Hugh Gavin and John Devine form the centre partnership. Sam Prendergast and Fintan Gunne continue in the half-backs.

In the pack, Paddy McCarthy moves across the front row to loosehead prop, with captain Gus McCarthy at hooker and Old Belvedere’s Foxe handed his U-20 international debut at tighthead.

Irvine comes into the side to partner Conor O’Tighearnaigh in the engine room, and James McNabney, Ruadhan Quinn and Gleeson, who had a second half cameo against England, make up the back row.

“It doesn't seem long since we've played, but we've a great team of physios and we're just working hard trying to get back and do as much as possible and getting as much sleep and recovery as possible,” No 8 James McNabney said.

“We're ready to go and the team's good to go for tomorrow. They're a southern hemisphere team that a lot of the lads haven't really played against.

“I only played against South Africa last summer. That was the first exposure I had to it and a very physical like to run with the ball and good and open space. So we just, we just got to take that away from the start.”

Ireland Team:

15. Henry McErlean (Terenure College RFC/Leinster)

14. Andrew Osborne (Naas RFC/Leinster

13. Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

12. John Devine (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

11. James Nicholson (UCD RFC/Leinster)

10. Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

9. Fintan Gunne (Terenure College RFC/Leinster)

1. Paddy McCarthy (Dublin University FC/Leinster)

2. Gus McCarthy (UCD RFC/Leinster) (capt)

3. Ronan Foxe (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

4. Charlie Irvine (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

5. Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD RFC/Leinster)6. James McNabney (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

7. Ruadhan Quinn (Old Crescent RFC/Munster)

8. Brian Gleeson (Garryowen FC/Munster)

Replacements:

16. Danny Sheahan (UCC RFC/Munster)

17. George Morris (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

18. Fiachna Barrett (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

19. Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemians RFC/Munster)

20. Diarmuid Mangan (UCD RFC/Leinster)

21. Jack Oliver (Garryowen FC/Munster)

22. Harry West (Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)

23. Rory Telfer (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)