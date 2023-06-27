Ireland 7s deliver under pressure to secure Olympic ticket

It needed a big performance, and that’s exactly what they found.

Ireland’s men’s rugby sevens team has qualified for the Paris Olympics by winning gold at the European Games in Poland, beating Great Britain 26-12 in the final at the Henryk Reyman Stadium in Krakow tonight.

The tone was set right from the kick-off, with England’s Max Anthony McFarland gathering possession and running right into a crunching, double-team tackle by Billy Dardis and Terry Kennedy that forced a turnover.

Three minutes into the game, a British attack came to a grinding halt at midfield and, as they were forced into retreat, Ballynahinch’s Zac Ward slammed Kaleem Adam Barreto to the ground, his Irish teammate swiftly trundling through like home invaders, burgling the ball and dishing it to Billy Dardis, who did the rest: 5-0.

But the lead didn’t last long. Speed kills in this game, slaughtering everyone who doesn’t have it, and Britain’s Thomas Glyn Williams, inside his own 22, soon jinked and wrong-footed Ward, prizing a sliver of space that he duly darted into and, from there it was a footrace, Ward left for dead as Britain levelled the scores.

But Ireland came right back. Deep into injury time in the first half, Terry Kennedy showed why he was named the 2022 World Rugby Men’s Sevens Player of the Year, gathering the ball just past midfield and breaking two tackles, then sighting a gap up ahead that looked like it had his name on it, making it 14-7 at the break.

Ireland’s defensive shape was strong, solid, through the opening minutes of the second half, the Brits growing frustrated at being funnelled constantly into a gridlocked forest of green, with Liam McNamara forcing a key turnover.

From there, the ball was spread wide to Jordan Conroy, who turned on the jets on the wing and very nearly outpaced British speedster Olufemi Sofolarin, a late tackle keeping the Brits in reach. That didn’t last long, though, with Ireland hammering the British line on the right side, inside the 22, drawing defenders before pulling off the bait and switch, spreading it left and into the arms of Conroy, who was fast enough, strong enough, to absorb one last tackle before touching down in the corner.

As the seconds ticked by towards full-time, chants of ‘Stand up for the Boys in Green’ rained down from the stands. Ireland knew they just had to see it out, but James Topping's charged did more, rifling the ball out wide off a scrum inside Britain’s 22 and out into the hands of Conroy, who touched down to put the cherry on the cake, a late British consolation try little more than window dressing on the result.

A powerful performance under the highest pressure, and with that they’re off to another Olympics, this time in Paris. C’est magnifique.

Irish men's rugby sevens: Harry McNulty (C), Andrew Smith, Terry Kennedy, Jordan Conroy, Liam McNamara, Billy Dardis, Zac Ward, Dylan O’Grady, Gavin Mullin, Jack Kelly, Mark Roche, Niall Comerford, Bryan Mollen

Head coach: James Topping