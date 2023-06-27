Ireland name team to play Australia

Ireland have made four changes to their U20 side which drew with England on Saturday for their game against Australia on Thursday June 29 at 10am (Irish time) in Paarl South Africa.

Head Coach Richie Murphy brings James Nicholson, Ronan Foxe, Charlie Irvine and Brian Gleeson into the starting XV.

The Ireland U20s Match Day Squad to face Australia this Thursday! 💪#FutureIsGreen | @PwCIreland — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) June 27, 2023

Nicholson is named on the wing and joins Henry McErlean and Andrew Osborne in the back three with Hugh Gavin and John Devine form the midfield partnership. Sam Prendergast and Fintan Gunne continue their partnership.

In the pack, Paddy McCarthy moves to loosehead prop in the front row with captain Gus McCarthy at hooker and Fox making his U20s debut at tighthead.

Irvine comes in to partner Conor O'Tighearnaigh in the second row with James McNabney, Ruadhan Quinn and Gleeson making up the back row.

The bench sees Danny Sheahan, George Morris, Fiachna Barrett, Evan O'Connell and Diarmuid Mangan giving Murphy forward options with scrum-half Jack Oliver in line to make his U20s debut. Harry West and Rory Telfer complete the match day squad.

Speaking ahead of their second Pool B clash against Australia Murphy said "It has been a quick turnaround from Saturday but we were able to turn the page positively, and learn from our first outing of the tournament.

"We know the very nature of this World Rugby U20 Championship is that the big games come thick and fast and facing the Junior Wallabies is another huge test for our group. We're looking forward to the challenge."

Ireland U20s:

15. Henry McErlean (Leinster)

14. Andrew Osborne (Leinster)

13. Hugh Gavin (Connacht)

12. John Devine (Connacht)

11. James Nicholson (Leinster)

10. Sam Prendergast (Leinster)

9. Fintan Gunne (Leinster)

1. Paddy McCarthy (Leinster)

2. Gus McCarthy (Leinster)(captain)

3. Ronan Foxe (Leinster)*

4. Charlie Irvine (Ulster)

5. Conor O'Tighearnaigh (Leinster)

6. James McNabney (Ulster)

7. Ruadhan Quinn (Munster)

8. Brian Gleeson (Munster)

Replacements:

16. Danny Sheahan (Munster)

17. George Morris (Leinster)

18. Fiachna Barrett (Connacht)

19. Evan O'Connell (Munster)

20. Diarmuid Mangan (Leinster)

21. Jack Oliver (Munster)*

22. Harry West (Connacht)

23. Rory Telfer (Ulster).

*Denotes uncapped at U20 level