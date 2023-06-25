Hooper and Slipper to co-captain Jones’ new Wallabies squad

Test centurions Michael Hooper and James Slipper will co-captain the Wallabies in 2023 after head coach Eddie Jones unveiled a 34-man squad of young guns, old warhorses and rough diamonds for his first Rugby Championship back in charge.

With former England coach Jones returned to the Wallabies top job he held 2001-05, there had been speculation of a leadership shakeup but Jones has instead shared power between his two warhorses. Hooper, 31, holds the record for most Tests as Wallaby captain with 68, while Slipper sits third on the all-time appearances list behind Stephen Moore (129) and George Gregan (139), with 127 matches for his country.