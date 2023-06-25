Hooper and Slipper to co-captain Jones’ new Wallabies squad

Test centurions Michael Hooper and James Slipper will co-captain the Wallabies in 2023 after head coach Eddie Jones unveiled a 34-man squad of young guns, old warhorses and rough diamonds for his first Rugby Championship back in charge.
With former England coach Jones returned to the Wallabies top job he held 2001-05, there had been speculation of a leadership shakeup but Jones has instead shared power between his two warhorses. Hooper, 31, holds the record for most Tests as Wallaby captain with 68, while Slipper sits third on the all-time appearances list behind Stephen Moore (129) and George Gregan (139), with 127 matches for his country.
Hooper, who took a mental health sabbatical from the game last season, said: “It’s an absolute honour to lead the squad alongside Slips. We’ve been having great discussions as a leadership group and wider squad throughout the year and there’s a really optimistic mindset as a collective heading into what’s a massive four months.”
Towering lock, Richie Arnold – 32-years-old and measuring 208cm – is the final uncapped player, joining the group just over a week after winning the Top 14 with Toulouse in France. His identical twin brother Rory – Australia’s highest-paid rugby player – has missed selection after remaining in Japan. There is no place either for La Rochelle's New Zealand-born scrum half Tawera Kerr-Barlow, whom Jones has spoken to regarding qualification for Australia.
But there was better news for Wallabies supporters out of Japan and further proof of Jones’s wiliness. Under RA’s Overseas Players Selection Policy (the “Giteau Law”), a national coach can apply for more than the normal three eligible overseas players in the case of extenuating circumstances. In a surprise coup, Jones received approval to select two additional overseas-based players for a total of five in his 34-man squad.
The three selected under the standard policy are centre Samu Kerevi, winger Marika Koroibete and lock Will Skelton, with the additional two players being Richie Arnold and experienced flyhalf and 76-Test veteran Quade Santini Cooper.
The omission of veteran playmakers Bernard Foley and James O’Connor and 12-Test Noah Lolesio means the race for the No 10 jersey is down to 35-year-old conjuror Cooper and 22-year-old whizkid Carter Gordon who now play sorcerer and apprentice.
: Allan Alaalatoa (Brumbies), Richie Arnold (Toulouse), Matt Faessler (Queensland Reds), Nick Frost (Brumbies), Matt Gibbon (Melbourne Rebels), Jed Holloway (Waratahs), Michael Hooper (Waratahs), Tom Hooper (Brumbies), Rob Leota (Melbourne Rebels), Fraser McReight (Queensland Reds), Zane Nonggorr (Queensland Reds), David Porecki (Waratahs), Pete Samu (Brumbies), Will Skelton (La Rochelle), James Slipper (Brumbies), Taniela Tupou (Queensland Reds), Jordan Uelese (Melbourne Rebels), Rob Valetini (Brumbies).
: Quade Cooper (Kintetsu Liners), Lalakai Foketi (Waratahs), Carter Gordon (Melbourne Rebels), Reece Hodge (Melbourne Rebels), Len Ikitau (Brumbies), Marika Koroibete (Saitama Wild Knights), Ryan Lonergan (Brumbies), Tate McDermott (Queensland Reds), Mark Nawaqanitawase (Waratahs), Izaia Perese (Waratahs), Suliasi Vunivalu (Queensland Reds), Nic White (Brumbies) Tom Wright (Brumbies).
: Ben Donaldson (Waratahs), Josh Kemeny (Melbourne Rebels), Dylan Pietsch (Waratahs).