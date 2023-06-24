Ireland held to high-scoring draw in World Championship opener against England

U20 World Championships

Ireland 34 England 34

Nineteen unanswered points in an eight-minute spell midway through the second half was enough for Ireland to hold on for a 34-34 draw against England in their World Rugby U20 Championship opener in Paarl.

It was a slog until the bitter end as England refused to go away. Ireland dominated early, to lead 15-10 at the break but England surged in the third quarter with two tries to lead 24-15 before Ireland’s purple patch put them into a 34-24 lead. England then ended strongly to fight for the draw.

Ireland scored six tries to the four of England but Ireland flyhalf Sam Prendergast had a rare off day with boot, missing four shots at goal, which, by his usual standards, were kickable.

A yellow card for Munster flank Diarmud Mangan for a professional foul close to the line and a red for centre Hugh Cooney five minutes from time for a high tackle, didn’t help the cause either. Cooney looked concussed from the collision to add injury to insult.

The reality though is that three points from the match – two for the draw and a try-scoring bonus point – is not the worst outcome in the cutthroat format.

“The big thing is that we got three points out of the game and we’re not in a worse position than we were at the start of the day, really,” coach Richie Murphy said.

“The pitch was much better, but it was still quite heavy. I think it dragged the legs out of the players a little bit, especially towards the end there and stopped people playing as much as they’d like.”

Ireland enjoyed scoreboard dominance at the break and were three tries to one to the good, but England refused to be completely shaken off.

Had Prendergast kicked his conversions, England would’ve been two scores behind at the break. In the tough, heavy conditions, it would’ve been a long way back. As it was Prendergast missed four in total on the day.

England had their own problems with three skew lineouts in the first half, costing them valuable momentum in promising positions. They did have fight though and enjoyed their own little period of dominance just after halftime, scoring 14 unanswered points in that period.

Initially Ireland struggled at the breakdown leading to an early penalty for England, with flyhalf Conor Slevin easily knocking it over. He landed five out of five on the day for a haul of 11 points.

Immediately after Mangan’s yellow card in the 49th minute, England were awarded a penalty try as Ireland’s scrum buckled. A few minutes later England wing Jacob Cusick went in for the first of his two tries, which saw a five-point lead turn into a nine-point deficit for Ireland.

“We sort of won the game, lost it, won it and then nearly lost it again,” Murphy said. “U20 rugby can be a little bit like that.” Ireland’s opening try, scored by Prendergast, was the result of sustained pressure on the England line. After a penalty, kicked to touch, a lineout drive and 10 phases pounding England’s defensive wall, Prendergast slipped through a tried tackle under advantage.

They added two more before the break loosehead George Hadden barging over from close range after another sustained attack on the line. Impressive No 8 James McNabney also added to the scoresheet.

In between those tries, England’s marauding tight forwards combined for loosehead Asher Opoku-Fordjour to steamroll his way to the line. Ireland fullback Henry McErlean bravely stood in his path by Opoku, ran over him on his way to the line.

McErlean though is a tough customer and in the second half he scored after a good move and final pass from Prendergast.

Cooney also finished a clever move to score after a sublime back-of-the-hand offload from centre partner John Devine. At that stage it looked as if Ireland were going to win at a canter.

But it wasn’t that straightforward.

Scorers for Ireland: Tries: Sam Prendergast, George Hadden, James McNabney, Raudhan Quinn, Henry McErlean, Hugh Cooney. Conversions: Prendergast (2).

Scorers for England: Tries: Asher Opoku-Fordjour, Penalty try, Jacob Cusick (2). Conversions: Conor Slevin (3) Penalties: Slevin (2).

IRELAND U20: H McErlean, A Osborne, H Cooney, J Devine, H Gavin, S Prendergast, F Gunne, G Hadden, G McCarthy (c), P McCarthy, E O’Connell, C O’Tighearnaigh, D Mangan, R Quinn, J McNabney

Replacements: M Clein, G Morris, F Barrett, C Irvine, B Gleeson, O Cawley, M Lynch, J Nicholson

ENGLAND U20: S Harris, T Elliott, R Ma’asi-White, J Woodward, J Jenkins, C Slevin, C Bracken, A Opoku-Fordjour, F Theobald-Thomas, A Fasogbon, H Cuckson, L Chessum (c), F Carnduff, G Fisilau, C Cunningham-South

Replacements: N Jibulu, A McArthur, J Halliwell, N Michelow, T Woodman, N Thomas, L Johnson, J Cusick