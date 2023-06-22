Antoine Hastoy: 'Super-demanding' O'Gara key to La Rochelle progress

LA ROCHELLE out half Antoine Hastoy has credited Ronan O'Gara with the improvements that have catapulted him into World Cup contention with France.

But the former Pau pivot has also revealed that the former Munster legend is “super demanding”.

“He gives me a lot of confidence and has pushed me a lot throughout the season and he continues to do so,” Hastoy told Midi Olympique. “He is a very demanding person but we know why: it is to help the whole team progress. Personally, I have a very good relationship with him. He wants to make me grow.

"He is super demanding. Tough to live with? I can't say that He has confidence in his group and he knows what we are capable of and where he wants to take us.”

Hastoy missed two key penalties and a drop goal in the devastating Top 14 final loss to Toulouse last Saturday and admits he is not the finished article yet.

“There are plenty of things I can improve on. The game may change in La Rochelle at times so I will have to improve on this and confirm all that next season.

(Where I stand with France?. It's not up to me to make that choice. As usual, I will give my best and then I will see. But in any case, I have built up confidence this season and I want it to show during this preparation. I will give my best and show it to the staff. It will then be up to them to make a choice.”

There are eight La Rochelle players called up to the provisional squad by Fabien Galthie.

“It shows that we had a good season. We are rewarded by the number of players on this list. That's what Ronan, all the staff and the club also want: to have internationals in the team. This testifies to the quality of the group in La Rochelle.”