Top seeds Munster paired with Exeter Chiefs as Champions Cup pools revealed

Munster have been handed a favourable draw for the group stages of the 2023/24 Champions Cup campaign.
Graham Rowntree's charges have been drawn against Bayonne, Glasgow, Exeter Chiefs, Northampton and last year's Challenge Cup winners Toulon.
Although there will be comfort found in the fact that four teams will qualify from the pools, Leinster's Leo Cullen will know - having been drawn against Stade Francais, Leicester Tigers, DHL Stormers and Sale Sharks, as well as old friends La Rochelle - that a number of tough tests await them in the early running of the competition.
Elsewhere, Ulster will face competition from Toulouse, Cardiff, Bath, Racing 92 and Harlequins in Pool 2, while Connacht have been drawn with Saracens, Bordeaux Begles, Bulls, Bristol Bears and Lyon in Pool 1.
The competition is set to kick off on the 8th of December.
Saracens, Bordeaux Begles, Bulls, Bristol Bears, Connacht, Lyon
Toulouse, Cardiff, Bath, Racing 92, Harlequins, Ulster
Munster, Bayonne, Glasgow, Exeter Chiefs, Toulon, Northampton
La Rochelle, Stade Francais, Leicester Tigers, DHL Stormers, Leinster, Sale Sharks
Invitee 1, Section Paloise, Dragons, Zebre, Cell C Sharks, Oyannax
Ospreys, Perpignan, Newcastle, Emirates Lions, Montpellier, Benetton
Edinburgh, Castres Olympique, Clermont Auvergne, Invitee 2, Gloucester, Scarlets