Leinster will meet European rivals La Rochelle in Pool 4. 
Top seeds Munster paired with Exeter Chiefs as Champions Cup pools revealed

GO AGAIN: Jack Crowley and Mike Haley of Munster in action against Bongi Mbonambi of Cell C Sharks during the Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 match between Cell C Sharks and Munster at Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium in Durban, South Africa. Pic: Darren Stewart/Sportsfile

Wed, 21 Jun, 2023 - 13:22
Examiner Staff

Munster have been handed a favourable draw for the group stages of the 2023/24 Champions Cup campaign. 

Graham Rowntree's charges have been drawn against Exeter Chiefs, Bayonne, Glasgow, Exeter Chiefs, Northampton and last year's Challenge Cup winners Toulon.

Although there will be comfort found in the fact that four teams will qualify from the pools, Leinster's Leo Cullen will know - having been drawn against Stade Francais, Leicester Tigers, DHL Stormers and Sale Sharks, as well as old friends La Rochelle - that a number of tough tests await them in the early running of the competition.

Elsewhere, Ulster will face competition from Toulouse, Cardiff, Bath, Racing 92 and Harlequins in Pool 2, while Connacht have been drawn with Saracens, Bordeaux Begles, Bulls, Bristol Bears and Lyon in Pool 1.

The competition is set to kick off on the 8th of December.

Sarra Elgan with Vincent Pochulu at the 2023-2024 EPCR European Rugby Heineken Champions Cup &amp; European Rugby Challenge Cup Pool Draws, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Pic: ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Sarra Elgan with Vincent Pochulu at the 2023-2024 EPCR European Rugby Heineken Champions Cup & European Rugby Challenge Cup Pool Draws, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Pic: ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

CHAMPIONS CUP

POOL 1: Saracens, Bordeaux Begles, Bulls, Bristol Bears, Connacht, Lyon

POOL 2: Toulouse, Cardiff, Bath, Racing 92, Harlequins, Ulster

POOL 3: Munster, Bayonne, Glasgow, Exeter Chiefs, Toulon, Northampton

POOL 4: La Rochelle, Stade Francais, Leicester Tigers, DHL Stormers, Leinster, Sale Sharks

CHALLENGE CUP 

POOL 1: Invitee 1, Section Paloise, Dragons, Zebre, Cell C Sharks, Oyannax

POOL 2: Ospreys, Perpignan, Newcastle, Emirates Lions, Montpellier, Benetton

POOL 3: Edinburgh, Castres Olympique, Clermont Auvergne, Invitee 2, Gloucester, Scarlets

More to follow...

