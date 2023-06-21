Liam Williams leaves Cardiff for Japanese side Kubota Spears

Wales and British and Irish Lions full-back Liam Williams has left Cardiff to join Kubota Spears in Japan.

The 32-year-old had a year remaining on his contract, but Cardiff - along with the other three Welsh regions - are operating in a difficult financial climate and Jarrod Evans and Dillon Lewis left the club to join Harlequins in April.

"I'm delighted to announce that I have signed with Kubota Spears for next season," Williams, who has been capped 84 times by Wales, wrote on his Twitter account.

"I have fond memories of playing in Japan in the 2019 World Cup. I will never forget how welcoming everybody was. I am looking forward to experiencing a new way of life with my wife Sophie and we are excited about the opportunity.

"I have made some incredible memories in Welsh rugby over the years and must thank the @welshrugbyunion and @cardiffrugby for their understanding in what has been a challenging few months.

"I will be doing everything possible to be selected for the World Cup campaign with @welshrugbyunion and am excited about the opportunity to be involved."