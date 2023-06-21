France name provisional squad for Rugby World Cup

France have named a 42-player provisional squad as they set up their preparations for the Rugby World Cup being held" in France in September. Fabien Galthiè's side are heading to Monaco on July 2 for a training camp.

La Rochelle's flanker Paul Boudehent, prop Thomas Laclayat from Oyonnax, Section Paloise outside centre Emilien Gailleton and 20-year-old Bordeaux Bègles winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey are four uncapped players included in the French squad.

Fresh from their Champions Cup win La Rochelle have eight players in the side and newly crowned Top 14 Champions Toulouse with ten players including team captain Antoine Dupont.

France Provisional squad for the Rubgy World Cup

Forwards

Dorian Aldegheri (Toulouse)

Gregory Alldritt (La Rochelle)

Uini Atonio (La Rochelle)

Cyril Baille (Toulouse)

Demba Bamba (Lou Rugby)

Paul Boudehent (La Rochelle)

Pierre Bourgarit (La Rochelle)

Bastien Chaulureau (Montpellier)

Dylan Cretin (Lou Rugby)

François Cros (Toulouse)

Thibaud Flament (Toulouse)

Jean Baptiste Gros (RC Toulon)

Thomas Laclayat (Oyonnax)

Sekou Macalou (Stade Français)

Julien Marchand (Toulouse)

Peato Mauvaka (Toulouse)

Charles Ollivon (RC Toulon)

Yoan Tanga (La Rochelle)

Romain Taofifenua (Lou Rugby)

Florian Verhaeghe (Montpellier)

Reda Wardi (La Rochelle)

Paul Willemse (Montpellier)

Cameron Woki (Racing 92)

Backs

Louis Bielle-Biarrey (Bordeaux-Begles)

Baptiste Couilloud (Lou Rugby)

Jonathan Danty (La Rochelle)

Brice Dulin (La Rochelle)

Ethan Dumortier (Lou Rugby)

Antoine Dupont (Toulouse)

Gael Fickou (Racing 92)

Emilien Gailleton (Section Paloise)

Antoine Hastoy (La Rochelle)

Matthieu Jalibert (Bordeaux-Begles)

Melvyn Jaminet (Toulouse)

Maxime Lucu (Bordeaux-Begles)

Yoram Moefana (Bordeaux-Begles)

Romain Ntamack (Toulouse)

Damian Penaud (Clermont Auvergne)

Thomas Ramos (Toulouse)

Baptiste Serin (RC Toulon)

Gabin Villiere (RC Toulon) Arthur Vincent (Montpellier)